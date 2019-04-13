By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Safelawn Pet Friendlycomplete Lawn Care 80M2

1(1)Write a review
£ 8.00
Product Description

  • Westland are Gardening
  • For lawn care tips visit: www.gardenhealth.com/lawn-care-guide
  • Visit www.gardenhealth.com for guide on spreader settings.
  • Why use SafeLawn?
  • Child & Pet Friendly
  • With lawn seed that germinates at 7 degrees soil temperature
  • Granules breakdown naturally to improve soil fertility
  • 100% organic lawn feed
  • Fast & slow release nutrients for continuous support
  • Grass grows stronger to outcompete weeds & moss
  • Friendly Bacteria transform dead leaves & moss into nutrients
  • 80sq.m Coverage*
  • * This pack treats 80sq.m, equivalent to 8 car parking spaces.
  • 1 parking space = 2 x5 metres = 10sq.m
  • Protect from frost. Contents may settle in transit. For use only as a home garden lawn treatment.
  • Small EC 'A' Package
  • Packers reference no. 7164
  • Seed mixture for amenity use comprising of 97% fertiliser and 3% grass seed.
  • Results guaranteed
  • Built in applicator
  • Prevents weeds and moss naturally
  • With added lawn seed
  • Bring your lawn, back to life
  • Green & thickens lawns
  • Helps grass outcompete weeds & moss
  • Feeds all year round
  • Friendly bacteria to break down dead leaves & moss
  • Added grass seed that germinates at 7°C soil temperature
  • 100% organic lawn feed

Information

Produce of

Packed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Spring
  • Lawn seed fills gaps and greens & thickens lawn
  • Apply up to 70g per m2
  • Summer
  • No scorch risk in warm weather
  • Apply up to 35g per m2
  • Autumn
  • Strengthens lawn during harsher weather conditions in Autumn and winter
  • Apply up to 70g per m2
  • Instructions for Use
  • When to Use
  • Apply every 3-4 weeks from February to October when the grass is actively growing.
  • For best results apply to the lawn after mowing and remove the clippings for better seed-soil contact.
  • Best Conditions:
  • Do not apply during drought or freezing conditions, or when frost is expected.
  • How to Use
  • Shake the pack before use to mix the contents.
  • Application:
  • Apply the granules evenly to ensure the same result across the whole lawn. Mark out the areas to be treated.
  • By Hand:
  • Sprinkle 35g/sq.m to 70g/sq.m over the marked area.
  • By Spreader:
  • Apply 35g/sq.m to 70g/sq.m over the marked area with a suitable spreader.
  • General Advice
  • Do Not exceed the maximum recommended rate of 70g/sq.m.
  • Overdosing with fertiliser can damage your lawn.
  • Children and pets need Not be excluded from treated areas.
  • What to Expect
  • This product is made from organic matter, an odour when opening the pack or applying is normal. Some dogs & other pets may be attracted to the odour and protein content of SafeLawn. We recommend you to do the following to decrease the chance of this happening: Water-in the product after application to reduce attraction, monitor your pet to see if it shows an interest, store package out of reach of children & pets.
  • Water thoroughly after application. Keep the lawn well watered for at least 2 Weeks to help grass seed germination.
  • After 7 days the lawn will become greener and healthier.
  • The grass seed will germinate to fill gaps and help create a lusher, thicker lawn.
  • As the grass becomes stronger it will start to outcompete weed & moss.

Warnings

  • SAFETY INFORMATION
  • GLOVES ARE RECOMMENDED WHEN HANDLING THIS PRODUCT, ALTHOUGH THIS IS NOT A REQUIREMENT.
  • WASH HANDS AND EXPOSED SKIN AFTER USE.
  • STORE PRODUCT OUT OF REACH IN A DRY, FROST-FREE PLACE.

Name and address

  • Westland Horticulture Limited,
  • 14 Granville Industrial Estate,
  • Granville Road,
  • Dungannon,
  • Co Tyrone,
  • BT70 1NJ.

Return to

Net Contents

2.8kg ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesUK Fertiliser Declaration
Nitrogen (N)6.0%6.0%
Total Phosphorus Pentoxide (P2O5)2.0% (0.8% P)
P2O5 soluble in water0.1%
Total Potassium oxide (K2O)4.0% (3.3%K)
Phosphorus (P)0.8%
Potassium (K)3.3%
Compound fertiliser NPK 6-2-4-
ROI Fertiliser Declaration-
Low Nutrient Fertiliser-
NPK Compound 6-0.8-3.3-
Plus a range of trace elements-

Safety information

View more safety information

SAFETY INFORMATION GLOVES ARE RECOMMENDED WHEN HANDLING THIS PRODUCT, ALTHOUGH THIS IS NOT A REQUIREMENT. WASH HANDS AND EXPOSED SKIN AFTER USE. STORE PRODUCT OUT OF REACH IN A DRY, FROST-FREE PLACE.

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Waste of time - have seen absolutely no improvemen

1 stars

Waste of time - have seen absolutely no improvement after 3 weeks

