Safelawn Pet Friendlycomplete Lawn Care 80M2

Waste of time - have seen absolutely no improvement after 3 weeks
Packed in the UK
2.8kg ℮
|Typical Values
|UK Fertiliser Declaration
|Nitrogen (N)
|6.0%
|6.0%
|Total Phosphorus Pentoxide (P2O5)
|2.0% (0.8% P)
|P2O5 soluble in water
|0.1%
|Total Potassium oxide (K2O)
|4.0% (3.3%K)
|Phosphorus (P)
|0.8%
|Potassium (K)
|3.3%
|Compound fertiliser NPK 6-2-4
|-
|ROI Fertiliser Declaration
|-
|Low Nutrient Fertiliser
|-
|NPK Compound 6-0.8-3.3
|-
|Plus a range of trace elements
|-
SAFETY INFORMATION GLOVES ARE RECOMMENDED WHEN HANDLING THIS PRODUCT, ALTHOUGH THIS IS NOT A REQUIREMENT. WASH HANDS AND EXPOSED SKIN AFTER USE. STORE PRODUCT OUT OF REACH IN A DRY, FROST-FREE PLACE.
