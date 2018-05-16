Weedol Pathclear 3L

NO SIGNAL WORD USE PESTICIDES SAFELY / READ TO LABEL CAUTION Kills all green plant growth and prevents seed germination. Avoid contact by spray and spray drift with cultivated plants and desired vegetation. To avoid transfer to lawns and other desired vegetation, do not walk into treated areas until the product has dried. DO NOT apply to cultivated areas or lawns unless you want to kill them. If an area needs to be cultivated allow at least 6 months between treatment/replanting and dig the soil well to reduce risk of damage to subsequent planting. Where this or other products containing diflufenican are applied in successive years, diflufenican will build up in the soil. There is a risk of damage to subsequent plantings even if the soil is well dug. SAFETY INSTRUCTIONS TO AVOID RISKS TO HUMAN HEALTH AND THE ENVIRONMENT, COMPLY WITH THE INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE. Protection during / in use Keep off skin. Wash off splashes immediately. Wash hands and exposed skin after use. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Do not eat, drink or smoke when using this product. Keep children and pets away from treated areas until spray has dried. Environmental protection Use appropriate containment to avoid environmental contamination. Do not contaminate water with the product or its container. Do not empty into drains. Direct application away from ponds and other surface water bodies. Do not apply in windy conditions to avoid spray drift onto other plants. Storage and disposal Keep out of reach of children. Keep away from food, drink and animal feeding stuffs. Keep product away from children and pets. KEEP IN ORIGINAL CONTAINER, tightly closed, in a safe place. Do not re-use container for any other purpose and dispose of safely. Dispose of contents/container to be household waste recycling centre as hazardous waste except for empty containers which can be disposed of by recycling. Contact you local council for details. Toxic to aquatic life with long lasting effects. Contains 3.6 g/L glyphosate and 0.576 g/L diflufenican as a ready to use formulation (AL). PROTECT FROM FROST