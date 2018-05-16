Weedol Pathclear 3L

Product Description
- Pathclear Weedkiller
- Why Choose Weedol® PS Pathclear™ Weedkiller?
- Kills existing weeds to the roots through systemic action.
- Prevents new weeds for up to 3 months by creating an invisible barrier.
- Double action!
- Kills to the root prevents new weeds
- Creates invisible barrier to prevent new weeds for up to 3 months
- Ideal for drives, paths and patios
- Pack size: 3L
Information
Preparation and Usage
- Instruction for Use
- For use only as a home garden weedkiller
- For use on natural surfaces not intended to bear vegetation and permeable surfaces overlying soil.
- Read all safety instructions before use
- When to Use
- Use March - September, when weeds are small and actively growing.
- Use on a dry day and do not apply in windy conditions.
- Do not apply if rain is expected within 6 hours of application.
- Avoid treating in waterlogged conditions.
- Maximum number of treatments: one per year.
- Where to Use
- Use on gravel, paths, drives, patios, along fences and walls and around established trees and shrubs. Apply carefully making sure product does not contact the foliage/trunk of these plants.
- Do not use on impermeable surfaces or surfaces underlaid with impermeable material, such as concrete, tarmac, decking and paved areas, where the weedkiller solution might run off onto adjacent land, or into drains or gutters. Direct spray away from water.
- How to Use
- Shake well before use.
- Always ensure the container is stored and carried upright when not spraying. Mark out the area to be treated in metre squares. Maximum individual dose: 30 ml / 1 m2.
- 1. Remove sprayer and pull out the red connector and connecting hose.
- 2. Insert the red connector into the red receptor on bottle cap until it clicks. Flip up receptor.
- 3. Turn the spray nozzle to 'ON' and prime by squeezing the trigger a few times.
- 4. Hold the trigger 50 cm away from the target. Lightly spray the weeds and surface in the area to be treated. Ensure weeds and soil are evenly wetted (on areas of dense or large weed cover, ensure the product makes contact with the soil, to prevent new weeds from germinating). Approximately 21 trigger pulls are required to treat an area of 1 square metre.
- 5. After use, push connector down, squeeze trigger to clear nozzle, turn nozzle to OFF position and replace the sprayer in the holster without disconnecting the hose.
- Visible effects in 14 days. Weed death may take up to 28 days (in cold weather activity is slower). This pack treats 100 m2.
- To achieve maximum persistence of weed control, do not disturb or cultivate treated soil.
- 1 Unhook pull cord all the way out.
- 2 Insert red plug into spout (on cap) until it clicks.
- 3 Flip up spout. Open nozzle at end of sprayer.
Warnings
- USE PESTICIDES SAFELY / READ TO LABEL
- CAUTION
- Kills all green plant growth and prevents seed germination. Avoid contact by spray and spray drift with cultivated plants and desired vegetation. To avoid transfer to lawns and other desired vegetation, do not walk into treated areas until the product has dried. DO NOT apply to cultivated areas or lawns unless you want to kill them. If an area needs to be cultivated allow at least 6 months between treatment/replanting and dig the soil well to reduce risk of damage to subsequent planting. Where this or other products containing diflufenican are applied in successive years, diflufenican will build up in the soil. There is a risk of damage to subsequent plantings even if the soil is well dug.
- SAFETY INSTRUCTIONS
- TO AVOID RISKS TO HUMAN HEALTH AND THE ENVIRONMENT, COMPLY WITH THE INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE.
- Protection during / in use
- Keep off skin. Wash off splashes immediately. Wash hands and exposed skin after use. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Do not eat, drink or smoke when using this product. Keep children and pets away from treated areas until spray has dried.
- Environmental protection
- Use appropriate containment to avoid environmental contamination.
- Do not contaminate water with the product or its container.
- Do not empty into drains. Direct application away from ponds and other surface water bodies. Do not apply in windy conditions to avoid spray drift onto other plants.
- Storage and disposal
- Keep out of reach of children. Keep away from food, drink and animal feeding stuffs. Keep product away from children and pets.
- KEEP IN ORIGINAL CONTAINER, tightly closed, in a safe place.
- Do not re-use container for any other purpose and dispose of safely.
- Dispose of contents/container to be household waste recycling centre as hazardous waste except for empty containers which can be disposed of by recycling. Contact you local council for details.
- Toxic to aquatic life with long lasting effects.
- Contains 3.6 g/L glyphosate and 0.576 g/L diflufenican as a ready to use formulation (AL).
- PROTECT FROM FROST
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Name and address
- The Scotts Company (UK) Ltd,
- 1 Archipelago,
- Lyon Way,
- Frimley,
- Surrey,
- GU16 7ER.
Return to
- For more information visit lovethegarden.com or call +44 (0)1276 401 390
Net Contents
3l ℮
Safety information
- Environmentally damaging
