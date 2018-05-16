Tesco Finest Docg Valdobbiadene Prosecco 20Cl

- Energy576kJ 139kcal7%
- Fat0g0%
- Sugars2.0g2%
- Salt<0.01g0%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 288kJ / 69kcal
Product Description
- PROSECCO DI VALDOBBIADENE DENOMINAZIONE DI ORIGINE CONTROLLATA E GARANTITA
- Using top quality garpes handpicked along the slopes of Valdobbiadene this dry sparkling wine is both fresh and elegantly complex. It's boasts classic aromas of white blossom and crisp notes of peach and pear. Store in a cool, dark place. Once open drink within two hours. Do not store at high temperature or shake bottle before opening. Open with care.
- Crisp & dry
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 20cl
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Preservative (Potassium Metabisulphite).
Allergy Information
- Contains sulphites.
Tasting Notes
- This refreshing sparkling wine has flavours of ripe pear and white peach and a sestry, lively finish
Region of Origin
Veneto
Wine Colour
White
Alcohol Units
2.3
ABV
11.5% vol
Producer
Cantine Riunite & CIV S.C.A.
Type of Closure
Screwcap
Country
Italy
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Glera
Vinification Details
- Our winery obtains its sparkling wines directly from the must, which undergoes a price de mousse with selected yeasts for a period of one month at a controlled temperature of 12-15°C. This allows the wine to preserve its characteristics freshness and for its aromatic notes to be enhanced. The price the mousse is arrested by lowering the temperature of the pressurized tank in order to guarantee the desired level of residual sugar.
History
- Source from the best vineyards on the Valdobbiadene Hill in the heart of Prosecco, this refreshing sparkling wine has flavours of ripe pear and white peach and a zesty, lively finish. Delicious with canapés or light desserts.
Regional Information
- Prosecco in one of the most famous Italian semi-sparkling wines. The name refers to an area which beauty is rich in forests and vineyards, together with its cultural and historical heritage and the heroic farming required to cultivate some terraced vineyards slopes have justified the local producers requested for the Prosecco DOCG regione to be designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- To ensure this wine is consumed at its best, please see best before date on: 1 year
Storage
Store in a cool, dark place. Once open drink within two hours.
Produce of
Crafted in Valdobbiadene Italy
Preparation and Usage
- Do not store at high temperatures or shake the bottle before opening. Open with care.
Number of uses
Bottle contains 1 glass
Recycling info
Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Cantine Maschio,
- 31028 Vazzola (TV).
- By:
- CR
- Campegine,
- Italy.
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
20cl ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100ml contains
|A serving contains
|Energy
|288kJ / 69kcal
|576kJ / 139kcal
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
