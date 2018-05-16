By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate Easter Hollow Bunny 50G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate Easter Hollow Bunny 50G

This product is only available for delivery between 16/01/2020 and 07/05/2020.

£ 1.00
£2.00/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 16/01/2020 and 07/05/2020.

Product Description

  • Hollow milk chocolate figure.
  • A hollow bunny character made from delicious Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate
  • An ideal little Easter gift!
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 50g

Information

Ingredients

Milk**, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Flavourings, **The equivalent of 426ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227g of Milk Chocolate, Milk Solids 20 % minimum, actual 23 %, Cocoa Solids 20 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • Contains Milk, May contain Nuts, Wheat

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Freephone 1-800 678708
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • www.cadbury.co.uk

Net Contents

50g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g:
Energy 2222 kJ (532 kcal)
Fat 30 g
of which Saturates 18 g
Carbohydrate 57 g
of which Sugars 56 g
Fibre 1.8 g
Protein 7.2 g
Salt 0.24 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Milk Chocolate Bunnies 85G

This product is only available for delivery between 16/01/2020 and 07/05/2020.

£ 1.00
£1.18/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 16/01/2020 and 07/05/2020.

Cadbury Dairy Milk Buttons Medium Easter Egg 128G

£ 1.50
£1.18/100g

Tesco Milk Chocolate Eggs 85G

This product is only available for delivery between 16/01/2020 and 07/05/2020.

£ 1.00
£1.18/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 16/01/2020 and 07/05/2020.

Cadbury Mini Eggs Bag 80G

£ 1.00
£1.25/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here