By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Bahlsen Leibniz Orange 125G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Bahlsen Leibniz Orange 125G
£ 1.49
£1.20/100g

Product Description

  • Butter biscuits set in orange-flavoured milk chocolate (63%).
  • Did you know... Hermann Bahlsen only ever used the finest ingredients, something which we've remained committed to throughout our long history. This is why we support sustainable cocoa farming by using UTZ certified cocoa.
  • To find out more visit www.bahlsen.co.uk
  • Find Bahlsen on: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
  • More chocolate than biscuit
  • No added: preservatives, artificial colours and hydrogenated fats
  • Pack size: 125g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Wheat Flour, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Butter (3.7%), Whey Products, Clarified Butter, Glucose Syrup, Lactose, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Raising Agents: Sodium Carbonates, Diphosphates, Orange Essential Oil, Whole Milk Powder, Salt, Acid: Citric Acid, Flavouring, Hen's Egg Yolk Powder, Almonds, Hazelnuts are also processed on this line

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Almonds, Eggs, Hazelnuts, Milk, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Best before: see end of pack

Produce of

Made in Germany

Number of uses

A pack contains ca. 4 portions

Importer address

  • Bahlsen LLP,
  • Chiltern Park,
  • Chiltern Hill,
  • Chalfont St Peter,
  • Gerrards Cross,
  • SL9 9FG.

Distributor address

  • Bahlsen LLP,
  • Chiltern Park,
  • Chiltern Hill,
  • Chalfont St Peter,
  • Gerrards Cross,
  • SL9 9FG.

Return to

  • Bahlsen LLP,
  • Chiltern Park,
  • Chiltern Hill,
  • Chalfont St Peter,
  • Gerrards Cross,
  • SL9 9FG.
  • www.bahlsen.com

Net Contents

125g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 gper 28 gRI* per 28 g
Energy 2093 kJ / 500 kcal586 kJ / 140 kcal7 %
Fat 25 g7.0 g10 %
of which saturates 16 g4.5 g23 %
Carbohydrate 60 g17 g7 %
of which sugars 38 g11 g12 %
Protein 7.5 g2.1 g4 %
Salt 0.62 g0.17 g3 %
* RI = Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)---
A pack contains ca. 4 portions---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Bahlsen Milk Chocolate Leibniz Biscuits 125G

£ 1.49
£1.20/100g

Bahlsen Dark Chocolate Leibniz Biscuit 125G

£ 1.49
£1.20/100g

Bahlsen Choco Leibniz White Biscuits 125G

£ 1.49
£1.20/100g

Tunnocks Milk Chocolate Teacakes 6X24g

£ 1.00
£0.69/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here