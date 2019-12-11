Fox's Mini Party Rings 120G
Product Description
- Iced Shortcake Rings
- Make everyday a party with Party Rings Minis. These colourful, crunchy, mini iced ring biscuits are the perfect sweet treat for fun-loving little fingers!
- Have you tried...
- Fox's Party Rings
- Lovingly Baked since 1853
- 83 calories per mini bag
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 120g
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Water, Palm Oil, Glucose Syrup, Safflower Concentrate, Salt, Raising Agents: Ammonium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup, Radish Concentrate, Carrot Concentrate, Apple Concentrate, Glycerine, Flavouring, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Hydrolysed Wheat Gluten, Acidity Regulators: Citric Acid, Blackcurrant Concentrate, Hibiscus Concentrate
Allergy Information
- Not suitable for Milk and Nut allergy sufferers due to manufacturing methods
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, place in an airtight container.For best before front of pack.
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Number of uses
6 mini bags per outer pack
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- Fox's Biscuits,
- Wellington Street,
- Batley,
- West Yorkshire,
- WF17 5JE.
Return to
- Fox's Quality Guarantee
- Fox's have been baking delicious biscuits for over 160 years.
- If you have any feedback on our products we would love to hear from you.
- Simply contact us at
- Fox's Biscuits,
- Wellington Street,
- Batley,
- West Yorkshire,
- WF17 5JE.
- Freephone (UK) 0800 591 886 Mon-Fri 9am-4.30pm
- careline@foxs-biscuits.co.uk
- www.foxs-biscuits.co.uk
Net Contents
6 x 21g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 21g mini bag
|Reference Intake
|% Reference Intake per biscuit
|Energy
|1656kJ
|348kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|396kcal
|83kcal
|2000kcal
|4%
|Fat
|12.4g
|2.6g
|70g
|4%
|of which saturates
|5.9g
|1.2g
|20g
|6%
|Carbohydrate
|63.4g
|13.0g
|of which sugars
|31.5g
|6.6g
|90g
|7%
|Fibre
|1.9g
|0.4g
|Protein
|4.9g
|1.0g
|Salt
|0.69g
|0.14g
|6g
|2%
|Reference intake of an average adult 8400kJ / 2000kcal
|-
|-
|-
|-
