Fox's Rocky Caramel 8Pk 168G

Product Description
- Shortcake biscuit bar topped with caramel and fully coated in milk chocolate
- Chunky biscuit bars loaded with caramel & milk chocolate
- Fuel your next big adventure, try Rocky Chocolate
- Fuel for big adventures
- Lovingly baked since 1853
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 168g
Information
Ingredients
Milk Chocolate (37%) (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Skimmed Milk, Cocoa Mass, Dried Whey (Milk), Vegetable Fats [Palm, Shea, Sal, Mango in varying proportions], Butter Oil (Milk), Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Thiamin, Niacin), Caramel (22%) (Glucose Syrup, Sweetened Condensed Milk, Palm Oil, Emulsifier: E471; Acidity Regulator: Sodium Carbonate; Salt, Flavouring), Palm Oil, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Raising Agents: Ammonium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Cornflour, Salt, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- May contain Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, place in an airtight container.For best before see front of pack.
Number of uses
8 servings per pack
Name and address
- Fox's Biscuits,
- Wellington Street,
- Batley,
- West Yorkshire,
- WF17 5JE.
Return to
- Fox's have been baking delicious biscuits for over 160 years. If you have any feedback on our products we would love to hear from you.
- Simply contact us at:
- Freephone (UK) 0800 591 886 Mon-Fri 9am-4.30pm
- careline@foxs-biscuits.co.uk
- www.foxs-biscuits.co.uk
Net Contents
159g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per bar
|Reference Intake
|%RI* per bar
|Energy
|1958kJ
|414kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|468kcal
|99kcal
|2000kcal
|5%
|Fat
|22g
|4.7g
|70g
|7%
|of which saturates
|13g
|2.8g
|20g
|14%
|Carbohydrate
|64g
|14g
|260g
|5%
|of which sugars
|40g
|8.5g
|90g
|9%
|Fibre
|1.6g
|0.3g
|Protein
|5.2g
|1.1g
|50g
|2%
|Salt
|0.66g
|0.14g
|6g
|2%
|*Reference intake of an average adult 8400kJ/2000kcal
|-
|-
|-
|-
