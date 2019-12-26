By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Thorntons Harry Hopalot White Chocolate 200G

Thorntons Harry Hopalot White Chocolate 200G
£ 5.00
£2.50/100g

Product Description

  • Hollow White Chocolate with Milk Chocolate and Pink Coloured Decoration
  • Discover more at www.thorntons.com
  • No artificial colours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Milk Fat, Flavouring, Colour (Beetroot Red), Our Chocolate is made with 100% Cocoa Butter, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids 30% minimum, Milk Solids 20% minimum

Allergy Information

  • May also contain: Nuts

Storage

Keep in a cool, dry place.For Best Before See Base of Pack.

Produce of

Made in the United Kingdom

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Name and address

  • (UK) Thorntons,
  • Thornton Park,
  • Somercotes,
  • Alfreton,
  • Derbyshire,
  • DE55 4XJ.

Return to

  • We love talking about chocolates, almost as much as making chocolates. Call, email or send a letter - we'd love to chat! 0800 454537 (UK)
  • customercare@thorntons.co.uk
  • (UK) Thorntons,
  • Thornton Park,
  • Somercotes,
  • Alfreton,
  • Derbyshire,
  • DE55 4XJ.
  • (ROI) Thorntons,
  • Kinsale Road,
  • Cork.

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g
Energy 2293 kJ
-549 kcal
Fat 31 g
of which Saturates 19 g
Carbohydrate 61 g
of which Sugars 60 g
Protein 5.4 g
Salt 0.19 g

