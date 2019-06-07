By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Fox's Ginger Crunch Creams 230G

4(1)Write a review
image 1 of Fox's Ginger Crunch Creams 230G
£ 1.00
£0.44/100g
Each biscuit contains
  • Energy320kJ 76kcal
    4%
  • Fat3.5g
    5%
  • Saturates2.0g
    11%
  • Sugars6.4g
    7%
  • Salt0.13g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2084kJ

Product Description

  • Ginger biscuits sandwiched with ginger flavour cream.
  • Lovingly Baked since 1853
  • Biscuits shown not actual size.
  • The original cream of the crunch
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 230g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Thiamin, Niacin), Palm Oil, Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup, Whey Derivatives (Milk), Raising Agents: Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Ammonium Bicarbonate, Ground Ginger (0.6%), Salt, Flavourings, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Colour: Carotenes

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, place in an airtight container. For best before see front of pack.

Number of uses

Approx. 15 servings per pack

Name and address

  • Fox's Biscuits,
  • Wellington Street,
  • Batley,
  • West Yorkshire,
  • WF17 5JE.

Return to

  • Fox's quality guarantee
  • Fox's have been baking delicious biscuits for over 160 years. If you have any feedback on our products we would love to hear from you.
  • Simply contact us at
  • Fox's Biscuits,
  • Wellington Street,
  • Batley,
  • West Yorkshire,
  • WF17 5JE.
  • Freephone (UK) 0800 591 886 Mon-Fri 9am-4.30pm
  • careline@foxs-biscuits.co.uk
  • www.foxs-biscuits.co.uk

Net Contents

230g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer biscuitRI%RI per biscuit
Energy 2084kJ320kJ8400
-498kcal76kcal20004%
Fat 23g3.5g70g5%
of which saturates 13g2.0g20g11%
Carbohydrate 67g10g260g4%
of which sugars 42g6.4g90g7%
Fibre 1.6g<0.5g
Protein 4.0g0.6g50g1%
Salt 0.85g0.13g6g2%
Reference intake of an average adult 8400kJ/2000kcal----

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

very tasty and good price

4 stars

very tasty and good price

Helpful little swaps

Maryland Cookies Chocolate Chip Sugar Free 230G

£ 1.00
£0.44/100g

Offer

Mcvities Ginger Nut Biscuits 250G

£ 1.00
£0.40/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here