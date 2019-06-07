Fox's Ginger Crunch Creams 230G

very tasty and good price
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2084kJ
Sugar, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Thiamin, Niacin), Palm Oil, Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup, Whey Derivatives (Milk), Raising Agents: Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Ammonium Bicarbonate, Ground Ginger (0.6%), Salt, Flavourings, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Colour: Carotenes
Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, place in an airtight container. For best before see front of pack.
Approx. 15 servings per pack
230g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per biscuit
|RI
|%RI per biscuit
|Energy
|2084kJ
|320kJ
|8400
|-
|498kcal
|76kcal
|2000
|4%
|Fat
|23g
|3.5g
|70g
|5%
|of which saturates
|13g
|2.0g
|20g
|11%
|Carbohydrate
|67g
|10g
|260g
|4%
|of which sugars
|42g
|6.4g
|90g
|7%
|Fibre
|1.6g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|4.0g
|0.6g
|50g
|1%
|Salt
|0.85g
|0.13g
|6g
|2%
|Reference intake of an average adult 8400kJ/2000kcal
|-
|-
|-
|-
