Fox's Double Chocolate Crunch Creams 230G

- Energy321kJ 77kcal4%
- Fat3.8g5%
- Saturates2.2g11%
- Sugars6.2g7%
- Salt0.09g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2088kJ
Product Description
- Chocolate biscuits sandwiched with a chocolate flavoured cream filling.
- Lovingly Baked since 1853
- Biscuits shown not actual size.
- The original cream of the crunch
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 230g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Thiamin, Niacin), Palm Oil, Cocoa Powder, Whey Derivatives (Milk), Glucose Syrup, Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup, Chocolate Powder (1%) (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder), Raising Agents: Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Ammonium Bicarbonate, Salt, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin
Allergy Information
- May contain Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, place in an airtight container. For best before see front of pack.
Number of uses
Approx. 15 servings per pack
Name and address
- Fox's Biscuits,
- Wellington Street,
- Batley,
- West Yorkshire,
- WF17 5JE.
Return to
- Fox's quality guarantee
- Fox's have been baking delicious biscuits for over 160 years. If you have any feedback on our products we would love to hear from you. Simply contact us at
- Freephone (UK) 0800 591 886 Mon-Fri 9am-4.30pm
- careline@foxs-biscuits.co.uk
- www.foxs-biscuits.co.uk
Net Contents
230g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per biscuit
|RI
|%RI per biscuit
|Energy
|2088kJ
|321kJ
|8400
|-
|499kcal
|77kcal
|2000
|4%
|Fat
|24g
|3.8g
|70g
|5%
|of which saturates
|14g
|2.2g
|20g
|11%
|Carbohydrate
|63g
|9.7g
|260g
|4%
|of which sugars
|41g
|6.2g
|90g
|7%
|Fibre
|2.8g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|4.5g
|0.7g
|50g
|1%
|Salt
|0.58g
|0.09g
|6g
|2%
|Reference intake of an average adult 8400kJ/2000kcal
|-
|-
|-
|-
