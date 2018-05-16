We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Nairns Fruit And Seeded Oatcake 225G

Nairns Fruit And Seeded Oatcake 225G
Product Description

  • For more information, topping ideas and snacking inspiration visit nairns.com
  • We believe the simple, natural goodness of oats is for everyone to enjoy
  • Our Fruit & Seed Oatcakes are packed with mighty wholegrain oats and loaded with currants and flaxseeds for flavour and crunch, so they don't need a topping.
  • Packed in handy pouches of 3 oatcakes, they're great as a simple snack at home or on the go.
  • On Fine Milled Oatcakes
  • On Rough Oatcakes
  • Our range of oatcakes is the perfect blank canvas for fresh new flavours and topping ideas for any time of day
  • We've been baking in Scotland with pride & imagination since 1896
  • We lovingly bring together the finest quality oats from the Scottish Borders with real, natural ingredients and over a century of expertise.
  • Whether you're looking for a quick snack or something a little more substantial, our deliciously simple range has something tasty for everyone.
  • 6 Pouches of 3 Oatcakes
  • Great on the Go
  • Plant Based
  • Wholegrain Oats
  • No Hydrogenated Fat
  • Flaxseeds for Flavour and Protein
  • Great taste 2018
  • Wheat Free Recipe
  • High Fibre
  • No Artificial Colours, Flavours or Preservatives
  • No GM Ingredients
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Pack size: 225G
  • High fibre

Information

Ingredients

Wholegrain Oats (68%), Currants (12%) (Currants, Sunflower Oil), Brown Sugar, Sustainable Palm Fruit Oil, Brown Flaxseeds (6%), Raising Agent: Sodium Bicarbonate, Sea Salt

Allergy Information

  • Our factory is Nut free and our recipe is Wheat and Nut free., We cannot guarantee that our ingredients are Wheat and Nut free., Manufactured on equipment that handles Milk. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.For Best Before date, see base.

Produce of

Baked in Scotland

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives
  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Name and address

  Baked By:
  Nairn's Oatcakes Ltd.,
  90 Peffermill Road,
  Edinburgh,
  EH16 5UU.
  • Ground Floor,

Return to

  • Nairn's Oatcakes Ltd.,
  • 90 Peffermill Road,
  • Edinburgh,
  • EH16 5UU.
  • Ground Floor,
  • 71 Lower Baggot Street,
  • Dublin,
  • D02 P593,
  • Republic of Ireland.
  Get in Touch:
  + 44 (0)131 620 7000
  info@nairns-oatcakes.com

Net Contents

225g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Oatcake
Energy1834kJ229kJ
-437kcal55kcal
Fat15.5g1.9g
of which saturates4.9g0.6g
Carbohydrate60.2g7.5g
of which sugars15.9g2.0g
Fibre9.2g1.2g
Protein9.6g1.2g
Salt0.82g0.10g
Reference Intake (RI) of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal) --
