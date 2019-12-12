Care Co-Lactase Infant Drops 10Ml

Product Description
- Co Lactase Infant Drops
- Care Co-Lactase drops break down the lactose in breast and formula milk before feeding to your baby.
- Lactose is a complex sugar found in milk, dairy products, infant formulas and breast milk. Lactase is the enzyme usually produced by our bodies to break down lactose into more simple sugars so our bodies can absorb it.
- The immature digestive system of babies can have trouble breaking down the lactose in milk into more simple sugars.
- Your doctor or health visitor can tell you more about how this may affect your baby.
- Feed instantly
- Lactase enzyme drops to reduce lactose content in milk
- Add to breast milk and infant formula
- From birth onwards
- Sugar free
- Sufficient for 60 feeds
- Contains sufficient drops for 60 breast milk/formula milk feeds
- Pack size: 10ml
- Sugar free
Information
Ingredients
Glycerol, Water, Lactase Enzyme (ß-Galactosidase) Nominal Lactase Enzyme Activity: 190 FCC/Drop
Storage
Do not store above 25°C. Do not freeze. Once opened keep refrigerated and use within 3 weeks.
Produce of
Manufactured in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Directions for Use:
- Care Co-Lactase® enzyme drops can be added to breast milk and formula milk every time you feed. Do not give the drops directly to your baby.
- Suitable from birth.
- Breast Feeding:
- Express a few tablespoons of breast milk into a small sterilised container. Add 4 drops of Care Co-Lactase®
- Give this to your baby on a sterilised plastic spoon or using a syringe and continue breast feeding as normal.
- Expressed Breast Milk:
- Defrost the milk if necessary and warm to feeding temperature.
- Add 4 drops of Care Co-Lactase® to the milk when warm. Please note: do not add Care Co-Lactase® to the milk if it is hot.
- Shake the milk and feed as normal.
- Discard any unused milk.
- Infant Formula:
- Make the baby formula according to the manufacturer's instructions
- Add 4 drops of Care Co-Lactase® to the formula when at feeding temperature. Please note: do not add Care Co-Lactase® to the formula if it is hot.
- Shake the formula and feed as normal.
- Discard any unused formula.
- Ready to Feed Formula:
- Warm the formula to feeding temperature.
- Add 4 drops of Care Co-Lactase® to the formula when warm. Please note: do not add Care Co-Lactase® to the formula if it is hot.
- Shake the formula and feed as normal.
- Discard any unused formula.
Warnings
- Do not use if seal is broken.
- Keep out of the reach of children
Name and address
- Manufactured for:
- Maxima Healthcare Ltd.
Distributor address
- Thornton & Ross Ltd.,
- Huddersfield,
- HD7 5QH,
- UK.
Return to
- Thornton & Ross Ltd.,
- Huddersfield,
- HD7 5QH,
- UK.
- www.allthecareyouneed.com
Net Contents
10ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|923kJ/
|-
|223kcal
|Fat
|0g
|of which saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|52g
|of which sugars
|0g
|Protein
|4.2g
|Salt
|0g
Safety information
Do not use if seal is broken. Keep out of the reach of children
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019