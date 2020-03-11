Silvikrin Hair Spray Volume Hold 400Ml
Offer
Product Description
- Hairspray
- Voluminous hold - hold level 5
- Gives reliable, long-lasting, voluminous hold
- Keeps your style flexible
- Helps to provide UV protection your hair
- Brushes out easily
- Pack size: 400ML
Information
Ingredients
Alcohol Denat., Butane, Propane, Isobutane, Octylacrylamide/Acrylates/Butylamnoethyl Methacrylate Copolymer, Aqua, Aminomethyl Propanol, PEG-12 Dimethicone, Panthenol, Parfum, Linalool, Triethyl Citrate, Benzyl Salicylate, Limonene, Hexyl Cinnamal, Citric Acid, Geraniol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Citronellol
Preparation and Usage
- Directions:
- To finish any style hold the can 20-30cm from your hair and spray evenly while protecting your eyes
- For extra volume, spray into the roots with your head upside down
Warnings
- Danger Extremely flammable aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight.
- Don not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Keep out of reach of children. Do not inhale intentionally. Do not spray into the eyes. Use exclusively for intended purpose. The can must be completely empty before disposal.
- SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY
Name and address
- Coty,
- 14 Rue du Quatre Septembre,
- 75002 Paris.
Return to
- www.silvikrin.co.uk
Net Contents
400ml ℮
Safety information
- Flammable
NO SIGNAL WORD Danger Extremely flammable aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Don not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Keep out of reach of children. Do not inhale intentionally. Do not spray into the eyes. Use exclusively for intended purpose. The can must be completely empty before disposal. SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020