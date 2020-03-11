Got2b Volumaniac Mousse 250Ml

Product Description
- Volumaniac Bodifying Mousse
- It's got to be got2b!
- Crazy about volume? Create insanely voluminous styles with got2b volumaniac bodifying mousse & give your hairstyle a crazy volume boost from roots to tips. Enjoy up to 4 x more full-bodied & lasting volume with dramatic hold.
- For insane volume
- From roots to tips
- Crazy boost
- Dramatic hold
- Pack size: 250ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua (Water, Eau), Butane, Propane, PVP, Silica Dimethyl Silylate, Chitosan, Lactic Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Cetrimonium Chloride, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Isobutane, Phenoxyethanol, Parfum (Fragrance), Amodimethicone, Ethylhexylglycerin, Hexyl Cinnamal, Benzyl Alcohol, Linalool, Citronellol, Limonene, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Geraniol
Preparation and Usage
- How to use:
- Shake well before using & distribute onto your palm. Work through damp hair, blow-dry & style as desired.
- Extra tip:
- Use got2b sexy volumizing hairspray to fix your hairstyle in place & secure the volume you've created.
Warnings
- Danger. Extremely flammable aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Keep out of reach of children. Read label before use. Use in well ventilated places.
- SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY
Name and address
- Henkel Ltd.,
- Hemel Hempstead,
- Herts,
- HP2 4RQ.
Return to
- For UK only, please call the Schwarzkopf Advisory Service for further information on Freephone:
- UK 0800 3289214, IRL 1800 535 634
- Alternatively, e-mail us at: consumer.advisory@henkel.com
- www.schwarzkopf.co.uk
Net Contents
250ml ℮
Safety information
- Flammable
