L'Oreal Paris Preference 11.11 Venice Ultra-Light Crystal Blonde Permanent Hair Dye

The permanent blonde hair dye provides a rich and long lasting hair colour with optimal grey hair coverage. Leaves your hair full of luminous reflects whilst intensifying the natural tones of your hair colour. The translucent Gel powered formula means the product is suitable for all hair types and gives maximum colour performance leaving hair feeling soft and smooth. There are over 30 shades of hair colour available including: red hair dye, brown hair dye, black hair dye, purple hair dye and blonde hair dye. With every shade giving you an intense long-lasting and shiny colour, full of beautiful reflects. - Luminous Colour Full of Reflects - The formula intensifies the natural tones of your hair colour with luminous reflects - Long Lasting - Unique shades with light-reflecting and long lasting dyes. - Permanent Hair Colour - Intense natural colour with permanent results. Always follow the instruction leaflet and read the safety information. - New Precious Oil & Fragrance - Enriched with precious oils and floral fragrance with amber notes for an improved sensorial experience at application. - Shine Protect Conditioner - The shine protect conditioner is enriched with UV filter & vitamin E derivative to help preserve the radiance of your coloured hair. Shade 11.11 Venice Shade 11.11 was inspired by the most romantic of Italian landmarks: Venice. Enhanced with cool reflects, this ultra-light crystal blonde is as pure and timeless as the morning light reflecting on the canals. An ideal blonde for all seasons and all skin tones. Luminous Colour Full of Reflects The translucent gel formula associated with the new precious oil drop intensifies natural tones of your hair colour. Discover the unique shades of Préférence with light-reflecting dyes, for a luminous colour full of reflects. New Sensorial Fragrance A new floral fragrance with amber notes for an improved sensorial experience at application. Shine Protect Conditioner Enriched with a UV filter and Vitamin E derivative. Use week after week to preserve the shine of your coloured hair.

Discover our salon inspired luminous hair colour Goes well with L'Oreal Elvive Colour Protect Coloured Hair Shampoo L'Oreal Elvive Colour Protect Coloured Hair Conditioner

Preference by L'Oréal Paris is an expert of fade-defying hair colour Directions hair dye: refer to leaflet in the pack Always check the colour result on pack depending on current hair colour Follow the instruction leaflet and read the safety information Be colour safe, always patch test 48 hours before use

Pack size: 281G

Ingredients

1242510 - Colourant Gel: Oleic Acid, Aqua / Water, Cocamide MIPA, Octyldodecanol, Benzyl Alcohol, Alcohol Denat., Ethanolamine, Ammonium Hydroxide, Oleth-30, Hexadimethrine Chloride, 2, 4-Diaminophenoxyethanol HCL, Mea-Laureth Sulfate, m-Aminophenol, 4-Amino-2-Hydroxytoluene, Thioglycerin, Toluene-2, 5-Diamine, Ammonium Thiolactate, N, N-Bis(2-Hydroxyethyl)-p-Phenylenediamine Sulfate, Resorcinol, EDTA, Erythorbic Acid, Parfum / Fragrance (F.I.L. C234463/1), 1171216 - Developer Cream: Aqua / Water, Hydrogen Peroxide, Cetearyl Alcohol, Sodium Salicylate, Trideceth-2 Carboxamide MEA, Phosphoric Acid, Ceteareth-25, Tetrasodium Etidronate, Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate, Glycerin (F.I.L. C202319/2), 1217043 A- Shine Protect Conditioner: Aqua / Water, Cetearyl Alcohol, Glycerin, Behentrimonium Chloride, Candelilla Cera / Candelilla Wax, Amodimethicone, Cetyl Esters, Isopropyl Alcohol, Tocopheryl Acetate, Sodium PCA, Phenoxyethanol, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Trideceth-6, Chlorhexidine Digluconate, Limonene, Camelina Sativa Seed Oil, Linalool, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Benzoate, Geraniol, Cetrimonium Chloride, Citronellol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Amyl Cinnamal, Parfum / Fragrance (F.I.L. C232981/1), 1200281 - Precious Oil: PPG-5-Ceteth-20, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil / Sunflower Seed Oil, Parfum / Fragrance, Cocos Nucifera Oil / Coconut Oil, Tocopherol, Camellia Oleifera Seed Oil (F.I.L. C234136/1)

Preparation and Usage