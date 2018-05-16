Ogx Hydrating Argan Extra Conditioner 385Ml

- Revive dry, damaged, brittle tresses. This extra powerful formula with argan oil of Morocco and silk proteins helps to intensely hydrate and lock in moisture to give hair a second chance at silky perfection.
- Why You Want It... This potent formula with argan oil of Morocco plus silk proteins helps to revive even the most severely dry, damaged strands, drenching them with hydration, strengthening from within, and helping to create soft, seductive, silky tresses.
- Green Dot
- Our bottles are eco-friendly, manufactured with materials containing recycled post-consumer resin.
- Reduce, Reuse, Recycle.
- Extra strength
- Beauty pure and simple
- Pack size: 385ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua/Water/Eau, Cetearyl Alcohol, Behentrimonium Chloride, Cetyl Alcohol, Glycerin, Argania Spinosa (Argan) Kernel Oil, Silk Amino Acids/Amino Acids Soie, Dimethicone, Cyclopentasiloxane, Dimethiconol, Glycol Distearate, Glycol Stearate, Ceteareth-20, Isopropyl Alcohol, Propylene Glycol, Alcohol, DMDM Hydantoin, Diazolidinyl Urea, Iodopropynyl Butylcarbamate, Parfum/Fragrance, Benzyl Salicylate, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, CI 19140/Yellow 5, CI 16035/Red 40
Produce of
Made in USA
Preparation and Usage
- Directions for Use... After shampooing, apply conditioner generously to hair, working through to ends. Wait 3-5 minutes. Rinse hair thoroughly. For best results use in conjunction with other OGX products.
Warnings
- Warning: Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs rinse immediately.
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Distributor address
- Vogue Intl,
- Clearwater,
- FL 33759.
- OGX Beauty Ltd.,
- Berkshire,
- SL1 4DX,
Return to
- Questions? ogxbeauty.com
- OGX Beauty Ltd.,
- Berkshire,
- SL1 4DX,
- United Kingdom.
Net Contents
385ml ℮
Safety information
Warning: Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs rinse immediately.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020