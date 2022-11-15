We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Ogx Coconut Curls Conditioner 385Ml

Ogx Coconut Curls Conditioner 385Ml

5(1)
Write a review

£8.00

£2.08/100ml

Ogx Coconut Curls Conditioner 385Ml
Find your perfect hair match with OGX, now with NEW upgraded pH balanced formulas for salon-quality, gentle cleansing that will help give you stronger hair with more shine, less frizz and long-lasting smoothness. OGX Quenching+ Coconut Curls helps enhance natural softness whilst defining curls and taming frizz.
Pack size: 385ML

Ingredients

Aqua/Water/Eau, Behentrimonium Chloride, Cetearyl Alcohol, Cetyl Alcohol, Glycerin, Amodimethicone, Steareth-20, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut/Noix de Coco) Oil, Honey Extract, Citrus Limon (Lemon/Limon) Peel Oil, Citrus Aurantium Dulcis (Orange) Fruit Extract, PPG-3 Benzyl Ether Myristate, Polyquaternium-47, Polyquaternium-37, PPG-1 Trideceth-6, Propylene Glycol Dicaprylate/Dicaprate, Acrylates/Stearyl Methacrylate Copolymer, Sorbitan Oleate, Propylene Glycol, Disodium EDTA, Isopropyl Alcohol, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Hydroxide, Citric Acid, Potassium Sorbate, Sorbic Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-Di-T-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Parfum/Fragrance, Limonene, Citral, Linalool

Produce of

Made in USA

Net Contents

385ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

After shampooing, apply generously to hair, working through to ends. Wait 3-5 minutes. Rinse hair thoroughly.

View all Afro, Curly & Textured Hair Conditioner

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here