Ogx Coconut Curls Shampoo 385Ml
Product Description
- Quenching + Coconut Curls Shampoo
- Drench your curls! This nourishing blend with coconut oil, sweet honey and a twist of citrus oil helps to enhance natural softness, boost decadent spirals, and tame frizz for beautiful tumbling waves with bounce and shine.
- Why You Want It... This rejuvenating formula with luxurious coconut and citrus oils combined with sweet honey helps to de-frizz, hydrate and bring out your best curl days every day.
- Sulfate free surfactants
- Hair care system
- Beauty pure and simple
- Pack size: 385ML
Ingredients
Aqua/Water/Eau, Sodium C14-16 Olefin Sulfonate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycol Distearate, PPG-2 Hydroxyethyl Coco/Isostearamide, Sodium Chloride, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut/Noix de Coco) Oil, Honey, Citrus Limon (Lemon/Citron) Peel Oil, Citrus Aurantium Dulcis (Orange) Fruit Extract, Cocamidopropyl Hydroxysultaine, Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate, Amodimethicone, Dimethicone, Glycerin, Polyquaternium-6, Polyquaternium-10, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, PEG-120 Methyl Glucose Dioleate, Methyl Gluceth-10, Cetrimonium Chloride, Laureth-4, Laureth-23, Trideceth-12, Propylene Glycol, Sodium Sulfate, Citric Acid, DMDM Hydantoin, Diazolidinyl Urea, Iodopropynyl Butylcarbamate, Parfum/Fragrance, Limonene
Made in USA
Preparation and Usage
- Directions for Use... Apply shampoo generously to wet hair, massage into a lather through to ends, then rinse the hair thoroughly. After shampooing, follow with conditioner.
- For best results use in conjunction with other OGX products.
Warnings
- Warning: Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs rinse immediately.
Distributor address
- OGX Beauty Ltd,
- Berkshire,
- SL1 4DX,
- United Kingdom.
- Questions? ogxbeauty.com
Net Contents
385mg ℮
