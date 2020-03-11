By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ogx Coconut Curls Milk 177Ml

Ogx Coconut Curls Milk 177Ml
£ 7.00
£3.96/100ml

Product Description

  • Quenching + Coconut Curls Curl Styling Milk
  • Drench your curls! This milky cream-blend with coconut oil, sweet honey and a twist of citrus oil helps to enhance natural softness, boost decadent spirals, and tame frizz for beautiful tumbling waves with bounce and shine.
  • Beauty pure and simple
  • Pack size: 177ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua/Water/Eau, Cetyl Alcohol, Glycol Stearate, Behentrimonium Chloride, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut/Noix de Coco) Oil, Honey, Citrus Limon (Lemon/Citron) Peel Oil, Citrus Aurantium Dulcis (Orange) Fruit Extract, Cocoglucosides Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Amodimethicone, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Glycereth-26, Tricedeth-12, Cetrimonium Chloride, Propylene Glycol, Alcohol, Sodium Chloride, Diazolidinyl Urea, Iodopropynyl Butylcarbamate, Parfum/Fragrance, Limonene, Coumarin, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Linalool

Preparation and Usage

  • What You Do... Apply a small amount to palm, rub hands together, then apply evenly to surface of damp, (towel dried) hair working through to ends.

Warnings

  • Warning: Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs rinse immediately. For best results use in conjunction with other OGX products.

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • JVL Laboratories, Inc.,
  • 3784 Opelika Road,
  • Phenix City,
  • AL 36870,
  • USA.

Distributor address

  • Berkshire,
  • SL6 3UG.

Return to

  • Berkshire,
  • SL6 3UG.
  • UK.ogxbeauty.com

Net Contents

177ml ℮

Safety information

Warning: Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs rinse immediately. For best results use in conjunction with other OGX products.

Amazing for my wavy hair

5 stars

I’ve been using this product on my 2b low porosity hair for a few weeks and i am so pleased with the results. I’ve battled frizz for years but this product keeps my curls thick and frizz free. I use it on wet hair with a jelly and then on its own for a day 2 or 3 refresh. My hair often struggles to absorb products however it is very thick so needs something to control it, this product works amazing and doesn’t leave the sticky texture some products do. It also smells amazing!

