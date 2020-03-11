Ogx Coconut Curls Milk 177Ml

Amazing for my wavy hair
I’ve been using this product on my 2b low porosity hair for a few weeks and i am so pleased with the results. I’ve battled frizz for years but this product keeps my curls thick and frizz free. I use it on wet hair with a jelly and then on its own for a day 2 or 3 refresh. My hair often struggles to absorb products however it is very thick so needs something to control it, this product works amazing and doesn’t leave the sticky texture some products do. It also smells amazing!