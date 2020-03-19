Tesco Flat Top Compostable Caddy Liners 10 Pack 25L

Used one of these last week and when I went to emp
Used one of these last week and when I went to empty the small waste food bin in the kitchen the bag had already disintegrated and all the waste food fell into the bin and I was left holding a holey bag!
Would like compostable bag for all household waste
I am putting this review on this particular bag size as Tescos do a 10L compostable bag for caddies. I've been using them since my local shop stopped stocking these. I find these very good size an reliable. Don't forget you have to squeeze moisture out of teabags etc as bags will disintegrate - the whole purpose of such a bag that is why it is compostable.
Too big
Those bags are too big. Ones that Tesco had before were just perfect.
Great buy
so easy to use and tie, fit perfectly in my new bin
No longer tie-handled
These are still being described as tie-handle liners when they have been changed to flat top. If using them for food waste it is important that they are tied before they are put in the recycling box and the flat top makes this almost impossible.
Wasting Money When we use these
Much to big for our caddies 10 litres is a much better size, but Tesco no longer stocks this size. Will be looking else where for compostable bags.
I find these excellent. I use them inside the food waste bin which is only 10 litres but this bigger bag makes it possible to pull the sides up over the full bin and tie it off. I am unsure how good they would be in a 25 litre bin.
Not much choice, these do not last more than 2 days before rotting, even with dry wastes products in. Pound land much cheaper but a little smaller.