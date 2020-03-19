By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Flat Top Compostable Caddy Liners 10 Pack 25L

3(8)Write a review
Tesco Flat Top Compostable Caddy Liners 10 Pack 25L
£ 2.70
£0.27/each

Product Description

  • Tesco 10 compostable caddy liners. Flat-top
  • Environmental information
  • 100% compostable bag and wrap. Made from renewable vegetable and biodegradable materials. Suitable for home composting - when filled with compostable waste only. Remove the liners from your caddy for composting after 3-4 days.
  • Tesco Kerbside Caddy Liners 10 PACK (25L) Rim: 107cm approx. Length: 63cm approx. Home Compostable Bag and Packaging Warning: Keep this product away from babies and small children to avoid danger of suffocation.
  • Fits right in. Keeps your bin clean.
  • Tesco 10 compostable caddy bin liners flat-top. 25 litres approx. Rim: 107cm approx. Length: 63cm approx. Home Compostable logo S0033
  • 25 litres approx.
  • Rim: 107cm approx.
  • Length: 63cm approx.
  • Fits rights in
  • Keeps your bin clean
  • Flat-top

Information

Storage

Store in a clean, dry place (up to 18 months).

Produce of

Produced in France

Preparation and Usage

  • Do Compost: fruit and vegetable peelings, teabags, crushed eggshells, plant pruning's, grass cuttings, pet straw, cardboard egg boxes, scrunched up paper and fallen leaves. Do Not Compost: cooked vegetables, meat, dairy products, diseased plants and definitely not animal faeces, cat litter or babies nappies.

Warnings

  • Warning
  • Keep this product away from babies and small children to avoid danger of suffocation.
  • This product is not recommendation for food storage, but suitable for storage of compostable food waste.
  • Do not put hot ash, glass or sharp objects in these liners.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

10 x Compostable Caddy Liners

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning Keep this product away from babies and small children to avoid danger of suffocation. This product is not recommendation for food storage, but suitable for storage of compostable food waste. Do not put hot ash, glass or sharp objects in these liners.

8 Reviews

Average of 2.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Used one of these last week and when I went to emp

1 stars

Used one of these last week and when I went to empty the small waste food bin in the kitchen the bag had already disintegrated and all the waste food fell into the bin and I was left holding a holey bag!

Would like compostable bag for all household waste

5 stars

I am putting this review on this particular bag size as Tescos do a 10L compostable bag for caddies. I've been using them since my local shop stopped stocking these. I find these very good size an reliable. Don't forget you have to squeeze moisture out of teabags etc as bags will disintegrate - the whole purpose of such a bag that is why it is compostable.

Too big

3 stars

Those bags are too big. Ones that Tesco had before were just perfect.

Great buy

5 stars

so easy to use and tie, fit perfectly in my new bin

No longer tie-handled

1 stars

These are still being described as tie-handle liners when they have been changed to flat top. If using them for food waste it is important that they are tied before they are put in the recycling box and the flat top makes this almost impossible.

Wasting Money When we use these

1 stars

Much to big for our caddies 10 litres is a much better size, but Tesco no longer stocks this size. Will be looking else where for compostable bags.

I find these excellent. I use them inside the foo

5 stars

I find these excellent. I use them inside the food waste bin which is only 10 litres but this bigger bag makes it possible to pull the sides up over the full bin and tie it off. I am unsure how good they would be in a 25 litre bin.

Not much choice, these do not last more than 2 day

2 stars

Not much choice, these do not last more than 2 days before rotting, even with dry wastes products in. Pound land much cheaper but a little smaller.

