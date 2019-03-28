By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Olay Total Effects Eye Cream 15Ml

4.5(193)Write a review
image 1 of Olay Total Effects Eye Cream 15Ml
£ 15.00
£100.00/100ml
  • This daily all-in-one anti-ageing eye treatment with a proven vitamin-rich complex delivers 7 skin benefits in one around the eyes for healthier, younger looking eyes, whilst being fast absorbing: 1. Visibly smoothens fine lines and wrinkles. 2. Gives skin a sun-kissed glow. 3. Evens skin tone appearance. 4. Reduces the look of dark spots. 5. Smoothens and evens skin texture. 6. Helps skin maintain its moisture. 7. Minimises the look of pores.
  • Delivers healthier, younger looking eyes
  • All-in-one treatment, delivering 7 skin benefits around the eyes
  • Proven vitamin-rich complex
  • Fast absorbing
  • Pack size: 15ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, Petrolatum, Isopropyl Isostearate, Isohexadecane, Niacinamide, Stearyl Alcohol, Dimethicone, Cetyl Alcohol, Tocopheryl Acetate, Panthenol, Allantoin, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Extract, Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract, Cucumis Sativus Fruit Extract, BHT, Propylene Glycol, Dimethiconol, Caprylyl Glycol, Cetearyl Glucoside, Cetearyl Alcohol, Laureth-7, Stearic Acid, Palmitic Acid, Behenyl Alcohol, Arachidyl Alcohol, Disodium EDTA, Polyacrylamide, Sodium Hydroxide, PEG-100 Stearate, Ammonium Polyacrylate, Mica, C13-14 Alkane, 1.2-Hexanediol, Silica, Alumina, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium Benzoate, Methylparaben, Propylparaben, Benzyl Alcohol, Imidazolidinyl Urea, Ethylparaben, Butylparaben, CI 77891, CI 77492, CI 77491, Caramel

Produce of

Poland

Preparation and Usage

  • Place small dots around the eye area and massage in until thoroughly absorbed. For a complete regimen use Total Effects 7 in 1 moisturisers and cleansers.

Warnings

  • Avoid direct contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs, rinse well with water.

Return to

  • [GB] Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • [FR] Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • [DE] Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge

Net Contents

15 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Avoid direct contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs, rinse well with water.

193 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent!

5 stars

This is my favourite eye cream and after using it for a month it really helps under my eyes the results your dark circles actually fade I use it twice a day and could not go without it and it might be a small jar but you only need a tiny dot and it lasts for a long time.

Excellent!

5 stars

I really noticed a difference when I started using this. My eye area was smoother and the lines greatly reduced.This has become a firm favourite of mine , I use it every day and it is gentle and kind to my skin. Great value for money.

Olay eyes

5 stars

Lovely cream and felt smooth on my skin. Wrinkes were less noticeable after three uses.

I'd really like to try this product!

5 stars

I'd really like to try this product as all my o line friends have really recommended it for dark under eyes and that's something I haven't found a product for!

What wrinkles?

5 stars

I only got to try this for a few days friend gave me some to try out. It was again by Olay and I loved it can see a change around my eyes puffiness and dark circles were less and the wrinkles were less. Loved trying this out 10/10 all the way. Its a must to get this new year for me

Best Eye cream ever

5 stars

I've tried loads of eye creams over the years but this covers everything. It moisturises, anti wrinkle, depuffs and reduces dark circles. The texture and absorption are great. A definite keeper in the bathroom cabinet. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

give it a try

5 stars

tried this after been given olay regenerist to try. its brilliant soaks in fast,only a little needed. it leaves skin soft and bags and lines less noticeable. loved it.

Works brilliantly!

4 stars

It completely changed the appearance of my around the eye area! It conceals the dark circle and moisturises the skin at the same time. Great Product

eye

5 stars

love olay products been using them for years .would recommend this to all, does what it's says .

Olay always work

5 stars

Olay a product that i will always recommend as it makes you look younger and with a smoother skin. This cream helps the eye bags very well.

