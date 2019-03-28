Olay Total Effects Eye Cream 15Ml

Excellent!
This is my favourite eye cream and after using it for a month it really helps under my eyes the results your dark circles actually fade I use it twice a day and could not go without it and it might be a small jar but you only need a tiny dot and it lasts for a long time.
Excellent!
I really noticed a difference when I started using this. My eye area was smoother and the lines greatly reduced.This has become a firm favourite of mine , I use it every day and it is gentle and kind to my skin. Great value for money.
Olay eyes
Lovely cream and felt smooth on my skin. Wrinkes were less noticeable after three uses.
I'd really like to try this product!
I'd really like to try this product as all my o line friends have really recommended it for dark under eyes and that's something I haven't found a product for!
What wrinkles?
I only got to try this for a few days friend gave me some to try out. It was again by Olay and I loved it can see a change around my eyes puffiness and dark circles were less and the wrinkles were less. Loved trying this out 10/10 all the way. Its a must to get this new year for me
Best Eye cream ever
I've tried loads of eye creams over the years but this covers everything. It moisturises, anti wrinkle, depuffs and reduces dark circles. The texture and absorption are great. A definite keeper in the bathroom cabinet. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
give it a try
tried this after been given olay regenerist to try. its brilliant soaks in fast,only a little needed. it leaves skin soft and bags and lines less noticeable. loved it.
Works brilliantly!
It completely changed the appearance of my around the eye area! It conceals the dark circle and moisturises the skin at the same time. Great Product
eye
love olay products been using them for years .would recommend this to all, does what it's says .
Olay always work
Olay a product that i will always recommend as it makes you look younger and with a smoother skin. This cream helps the eye bags very well.