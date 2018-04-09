By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Pure Active 3In1 Charcoal Mask Scrub Wash 150Ml

4.5(149)Write a review
image 1 of Pure Active 3In1 Charcoal Mask Scrub Wash 150Ml
£ 5.00
£3.34/100ml

Product Description

  • Pure Active 3in1 Charcoal Blackhead Mask Wash Scrub
  • Proven Effectiveness:
  • Garnier Pure Active 3in1 Anti Blackhead Charcoal can be used as a face wash, blackhead scrub and charcoal face mask to visibly reduce the appearance of blackheads, and help to protect against their reappearance.
  • 1. Face Wash: It intensely purifies skin and removes dirt and impurities. All impurities appear removed - 91% agree*.
  • 2. Blackhead Scrub: It contains natural exfoliating particles to unclog pores and visibly reduce the appearance of blackheads. Blackheads appear visibly reduced - 76% agree*.
  • 3. Charcoal Mask: Reduces the look of shine while leaving skin feeling comfortable and smooth. Excess of sebum appears eliminated from first use - 96% agree*.
  • *Self-assessment, 51 volunteers.
  • Our Garnier Skin Active philosophy: We use, wherever possible, naturally derived ingredients which have been carefully extracted to preserve their quality and purify. Our products are formulated and dermatologically tested to ensure effectiveness and respect for your skin.
  • Pack size: 150ML

Information

Ingredients

967132 11, Aqua / Water, Kaolin, Glycerin, Butylene Glycol, ZEA Mays Starch / Corn Starch, Decyl Glucoside, CI 77499 / Iron Oxides, Perlite, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, PEG-7 Glyceryl Cocoate, Carrageenan, Charcoal Powder, Citric Acid, Phenoxyethanol, Polyglycerin-10, Polyglyceryl-10 Myristate, Polyglyceryl-10 Stearate, Propylene Glycol, Pumice, Salicylic Acid, Sodium Dehydroacetate, Sodium Hydroxide, Sorbitol, Tetrasodium EDTA, Tocopherol, Vaccinium Myrtillus Fruit Extract, Xanthan Gum, Zinc Gluconate, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L B182925/1)

Produce of

Made in France

Preparation and Usage

  • How to use it
  • 1. Wash: Apply daily to a wet face. Rinse thoroughly.
  • 2. Scrub: Every day, gently massage to exfoliate skin. Rinse thoroughly.
  • 3. Mask: Up to 3 times per week apply to dry, clean face. Leave on for up to 5 minutes. Rinse thoroughly. Avoid eye and lip area. In case of contact with eyes, rinse them immediately. For best results, follow with the PureActive Intensive care Triple Action moisturiser.

Net Contents

150ml ℮

149 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Soft Skin

3 stars

I regularly buy the 3 in 1 clay mask so I was excited to try the charcoal version. It is a fun mask to use and it made my skin noticeably cleaner and softer. I didn’t really like the smell of the product too much although it was a clean smell it reminded me of men’s shower gel. Although I enjoyed using the product and found it effective I will continue to buy the original clay version in the future. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good Mask

4 stars

Used it as both the scrub and mask. Face feels smooth after using it. Nice smell to it too. Will continue to use. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great Allrounder

5 stars

Product was great at cleaning my face and left it feeling smooth and soft afterwards. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love it!

5 stars

I really love the 3 in 1 idea of this so you don't have to spend money on several items. The product works great as a wash which is how I tend to use it. It removes make up and grime and feels gentle on my face. Every now and then I'll use it a a scrub that gently exfoliates my skin. Once a week I use it as a mask. I love the refreshing fragrance and that it is a really quick mask. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

clean and clear

5 stars

great product with multiple uses leaves skin softer and red spots less red and spots seem to dissapear.easy to use as instructions on the packaging [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product

5 stars

I really enjoyed using this product. My skin was so soft after using for the first time. I seemed to have smoother skin with less blackheads. Easy to use but make sure you have a mirror to check that you have washed it all off. The mask very easy to use, relaxing and hydrated my skin. I will definitely buy these product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Gobsmacked!!

5 stars

I am amazed at the change to my skin after just one use!! It's a top quality product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Refreshing

4 stars

I used this as a face scrub and it left my skin lovely and refreshed. I live how this can be used in a variety of ways ( a mask, a scrub or a wash). The only negative id give is it smells a little manly. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Pure Active 3 in 1

4 stars

I had the chance to review Pure Active 3 in 1 Charcoal anti-blackhead wash, scrub and mask and really enjoyed using it. I love the Garnier packaging, it always looks appealing and shows what the product does clearly. It comes in a handy tube which is perfect for squeezing out the required amount so for a wash or scrub you only need a little where as if you are using it as a mask you need to use a reasonable amount more. The product is for oily spit-prone skin and helps purify, unclog pores and mattify. I firsty used as a daily wash and found my skin felt clean and clear. Secondly I tried using as a scrub this was great and I felt it helped in reducing blackheads. Lastly I used as a mask, my husband also joined in for this one! We both enjoyed this and felt our skin felt refreshed and smooth and helped reduce the amount of shine. The only downside to this product is it can stain so be careful when using. Well done Garnier another fab product added to the range. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Invigorating

4 stars

I liked the scrub, but I would probably only use once a week and it can sit quite heavy and I have sensitive skin [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 149 reviews

