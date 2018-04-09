Pure Active 3In1 Charcoal Mask Scrub Wash 150Ml

Soft Skin 3 stars Review from garnier.co.uk 9th April 2018 I regularly buy the 3 in 1 clay mask so I was excited to try the charcoal version. It is a fun mask to use and it made my skin noticeably cleaner and softer. I didn’t really like the smell of the product too much although it was a clean smell it reminded me of men’s shower gel. Although I enjoyed using the product and found it effective I will continue to buy the original clay version in the future. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good Mask 4 stars Review from garnier.co.uk 24th March 2018 Used it as both the scrub and mask. Face feels smooth after using it. Nice smell to it too. Will continue to use. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great Allrounder 5 stars Review from garnier.co.uk 21st March 2018 Product was great at cleaning my face and left it feeling smooth and soft afterwards. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love it! 5 stars Review from garnier.co.uk 6th March 2018 I really love the 3 in 1 idea of this so you don't have to spend money on several items. The product works great as a wash which is how I tend to use it. It removes make up and grime and feels gentle on my face. Every now and then I'll use it a a scrub that gently exfoliates my skin. Once a week I use it as a mask. I love the refreshing fragrance and that it is a really quick mask. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

clean and clear 5 stars Review from garnier.co.uk 4th March 2018 great product with multiple uses leaves skin softer and red spots less red and spots seem to dissapear.easy to use as instructions on the packaging [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product 5 stars Review from garnier.co.uk 1st March 2018 I really enjoyed using this product. My skin was so soft after using for the first time. I seemed to have smoother skin with less blackheads. Easy to use but make sure you have a mirror to check that you have washed it all off. The mask very easy to use, relaxing and hydrated my skin. I will definitely buy these product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Gobsmacked!! 5 stars Review from garnier.co.uk 27th February 2018 I am amazed at the change to my skin after just one use!! It's a top quality product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Refreshing 4 stars Review from garnier.co.uk 27th February 2018 I used this as a face scrub and it left my skin lovely and refreshed. I live how this can be used in a variety of ways ( a mask, a scrub or a wash). The only negative id give is it smells a little manly. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Pure Active 3 in 1 4 stars Review from garnier.co.uk 26th February 2018 I had the chance to review Pure Active 3 in 1 Charcoal anti-blackhead wash, scrub and mask and really enjoyed using it. I love the Garnier packaging, it always looks appealing and shows what the product does clearly. It comes in a handy tube which is perfect for squeezing out the required amount so for a wash or scrub you only need a little where as if you are using it as a mask you need to use a reasonable amount more. The product is for oily spit-prone skin and helps purify, unclog pores and mattify. I firsty used as a daily wash and found my skin felt clean and clear. Secondly I tried using as a scrub this was great and I felt it helped in reducing blackheads. Lastly I used as a mask, my husband also joined in for this one! We both enjoyed this and felt our skin felt refreshed and smooth and helped reduce the amount of shine. The only downside to this product is it can stain so be careful when using. Well done Garnier another fab product added to the range. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]