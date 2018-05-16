L'oreal Wrinkle Expert 55+ Night Cream 50Ml

Product Description
- Wrinkle Expert 55+ Night Cream
- Triple Action:
- 1. Replumps Wrinkles
- Replumps skin with moisture. Wrinkles appear reduced. Skin looks firmer.
- 2. Redensifies Skin
- Skin density appears improved.
- 3. Restores Contours
- Facial contours appear more defined and wrinkles reduced in 3 weeks.
- With age, skin has evolving anti-wrinkle needs. L'Oréal Paris has created Wrinkle Expert, a range specifically formulated to address the anti-wrinkle needs of the skin
- at every age.
- After the age of 55, the skin can lack vital nourishment, wrinkles become more apparent and skin feels dry. L'Oréal Paris Wrinkle Expert Anti Wrinkle Restoring Night Cream 55+, addresses these specific mature skin needs.
- With more than 30 years of dedicated research, at L'Oréal Paris we know your skin inside out - whether normal, dry, dull, ageing or combination. Our skincare creams are developed and rigorously tested with leading skin experts and scientists worldwide. Proven science, cutting-edge innovation captured in luxurious textures for a sumptuous skincare experience.
- For Beautiful Skin Today and More Youthful Looking Skin Tomorrow
- Pack size: 50ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua / Water, Cyclohexasiloxane, Glycerin, Prunus Armeniaca Kernel Oil / Apricot Kernel Oil, Alcohol Denat., PEG-20 Methyl Glucose Sesquistearate, Ammonium Polyacryloyldimethyl Taurate, Fagus Sylvatica Bud Extract, Propylene Glycol, Isobutane, Sorbitan Oleate, Calcium Gluconate, Calcium PCA, Dimethyl Isosorbide, Caffeine, Isohexadecane, Magnesium Gluconate, Phloroglucinol Trimethyl Ether, Capryloyl Salicylic Acid, Tetrasodium EDTA, Xanthan Gum, T-Butyl Alcohol, Polysorbate 80, Acrylamide/Sodium Acryloyldimethyltaurate Copolymer, Acrylonitrile/Methyl Methacrylate/Vinylidene Chloride Copolymer, Octyldodecanol, BHT, Tocopherol, Sorbic Acid, Methylparaben, Phenoxyethanol, Benzoic Acid, Linalool, Geraniol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Limonene, Citronellol, Parfum / Fragrance
Preparation and Usage
- Apply every night in small circular motions to the face and neck after cleansing.
Net Contents
50ml
