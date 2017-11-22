Garnier Micellar Gel Sensitive 200Ml

Removes but Dries
This product removes make-up only moderately well, but is NOT good for dry skin. I used it with a cotton pad to remove eye make-up, foundation + lip gloss (light make-up only), but it made my skin EXTREMELY dry. After a few days the skin around my nose started peeling + my lips looked very dry and cracked. When I stopped using it, they gradually improved again. Going back to wet-wipe make-up remover pads, perfume free.
Top product for sensitive skin
I just loved this product. It leaves my skin soft and moisturized.