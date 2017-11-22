By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Garnier Micellar Gel Sensitive 200Ml

  • Micellar Gel Face Wash Sensitive Skin
  • Our all-in-one rinse-off gel wash not only cleanses but also soothes and removes make-up, even on eyes and lips.
  • Our Philosophy:
  • We use, wherever possible, active ingredients sourced from nature - antioxidants - and combine them with well-known skincare actives. A scientific proven efficacy, verified to work under realistic usage conditions. Our products are dermatologically tested to suit all skin types, even sensitive.
  • Even for sensitive skin
  • Removes make up + cleanses + soothes, rinse off
  • Face, eyes, lips + no perfume
  • Grape extract
  • Dermatologically and ophthalmologically tested
  • Pack size: 200ML

967071 29, Aqua / Water, Glycerin, PEG-200 Hydrogenated Glyceryl Palmate, Coco-Betaine, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Polysorbate 20, PEG-7 Glyceryl Cocoate, Citric Acid, Cocamide Mea, PEG-55 Propylene Glycol Oleate, Polyquaternium-11, PPG-5-Ceteth-20, Propylene Glycol, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Hydroxide, Vitis Vinifera Fruit Water / Grape Fruit Water, (B189875/1)

  • Apply to a wet face. Foam up with water and massage gently in circular motions on face focusing on lip and eye area. Rinse off. In case of direct eye contact, rinse immediately.

200ml

Removes but Dries

3 stars

This product removes make-up only moderately well, but is NOT good for dry skin. I used it with a cotton pad to remove eye make-up, foundation + lip gloss (light make-up only), but it made my skin EXTREMELY dry. After a few days the skin around my nose started peeling + my lips looked very dry and cracked. When I stopped using it, they gradually improved again. Going back to wet-wipe make-up remover pads, perfume free.

Top product for sensitive skin

5 stars

I just loved this product. It leaves my skin soft and moisturized.

