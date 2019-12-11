Tygryski Corn Puffs 50G

Product Description
- Corn crisps
- The date of minimum durability, along with the additional designation is a batch number.
- Gluten free
- Pack size: 50g
Information
Ingredients
Corn Grits 100%
Allergy Information
- The product may contain Peanuts, Soy, Milk
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Protect from sun.
Produce of
Manufactured and packed in Poland
Number of uses
The packing contains 2 suggested portion of product
Name and address
- TBM Sp. zo.o,
- ul Kolejowa 7A,
- 27-415 Kunów.
Return to
- www.tbm.info.pl
Net Contents
50g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|in 100 g
|per portion (25 g)
|%RWS (per portion 25 g)*
|Energy
|1624 kJ
|406 kJ
|5%
|-
|383 kcal
|96 kcal
|Fat
|1,5 g
|<0,5 g
|1%
|-of which saturates
|0,2 g
|<0,1 g
|1%
|Carbohydrates
|83 g
|21 g
|8%
|-of which sugars
|1,5 g
|<0,5 g
|1%
|Fibre
|1,9 g
|0,5 g
|-
|Protein
|8,8 g
|2,2 g
|4%
|Salt
|0,1 g
|0,03 g
|1%
|*Nutrient Reference Value of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
