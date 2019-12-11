By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tygryski Corn Puffs 50G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tygryski Corn Puffs 50G
£ 0.80
£1.60/100g

Product Description

  • Corn crisps
  • The date of minimum durability, along with the additional designation is a batch number.
  • Gluten free
  • Pack size: 50g

Information

Ingredients

Corn Grits 100%

Allergy Information

  • The product may contain Peanuts, Soy, Milk

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Protect from sun.

Produce of

Manufactured and packed in Poland

Number of uses

The packing contains 2 suggested portion of product

Name and address

  • TBM Sp. zo.o,
  • ul Kolejowa 7A,
  • 27-415 Kunów.

Return to

  • www.tbm.info.pl

Net Contents

50g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesin 100 gper portion (25 g)%RWS (per portion 25 g)*
Energy 1624 kJ406 kJ5%
-383 kcal96 kcal
Fat 1,5 g<0,5 g1%
-of which saturates 0,2 g<0,1 g1%
Carbohydrates83 g21 g8%
-of which sugars 1,5 g<0,5 g1%
Fibre 1,9 g0,5 g-
Protein 8,8 g2,2 g4%
Salt 0,1 g0,03 g1%
*Nutrient Reference Value of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
The packing contains 2 suggested portion of product---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Delicpol Homemade Sponge Biscuits 120G

£ 1.00
£0.83/100g

Lubella Egg Pasta 250G

£ 0.80
£0.32/100g

Tesco 15 Eggs

£ 1.19
£0.08/each

Jutrzenka Familijne Hazelnut Wafers 180G

£ 0.80
£0.44/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here