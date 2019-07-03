By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Chocolate Twist 2 Pack

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Chocolate Twist 2 Pack
£ 1.20
£0.60/each
One twist
  • Energy1336kJ 319kcal
    16%
  • Fat16.4g
    23%
  • Saturates10.4g
    52%
  • Sugars16.3g
    18%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1518kJ / 363kcal

Product Description

  • Pastry twist with a custard and dark chocolate chip filling.
  • Twisted all butter pastry with custard filling and dark chocolate chips for a flaky treat.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Custard Cream Filling (31%)(Water, Sugar, Whey Powder (Milk), Modified Potato Starch, Flavouring, Dried Skimmed Milk, Stabilisers (Diphosphates, Calcium Sulphate), Dried Cream (Milk), Thickener (Sodium Alginate), Colour (Beta-Carotene), Carrot Extract), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Wheat Flour), Butter (Milk), Dark Chocolate Drops (14%)(Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring), Sugar, Yeast, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Water, Sunflower Oil, Malted Wheat Flour, Wheatgerm Flour, Pea Protein, Potato Protein, Broad Bean Protein, Maltodextrin, Acerola Extract, Dextrose, Maize Starch, Colour (Beta-Carotene).

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat, Milk, Soya, Gluten

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled Box. Card widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

2

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1518kJ / 363kcal1336kJ / 319kcal
Fat18.6g16.4g
Saturates11.8g10.4g
Carbohydrate42.1g37.0g
Sugars18.5g16.3g
Fibre1.5g1.3g
Protein6.0g5.3g
Salt0.6g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Perfection

5 stars

Gooey, with a bit of flakey crispness on the outside. Delicious choc heaven!

