Chocolate Twist 2 Pack

Perfection
Gooey, with a bit of flakey crispness on the outside. Delicious choc heaven!
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1518kJ / 363kcal
INGREDIENTS: Custard Cream Filling (31%)(Water, Sugar, Whey Powder (Milk), Modified Potato Starch, Flavouring, Dried Skimmed Milk, Stabilisers (Diphosphates, Calcium Sulphate), Dried Cream (Milk), Thickener (Sodium Alginate), Colour (Beta-Carotene), Carrot Extract), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Wheat Flour), Butter (Milk), Dark Chocolate Drops (14%)(Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring), Sugar, Yeast, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Water, Sunflower Oil, Malted Wheat Flour, Wheatgerm Flour, Pea Protein, Potato Protein, Broad Bean Protein, Maltodextrin, Acerola Extract, Dextrose, Maize Starch, Colour (Beta-Carotene).
2 Servings
Bag. Plastic not currently recycled Box. Card widely recycled
2
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1518kJ / 363kcal
|1336kJ / 319kcal
|Fat
|18.6g
|16.4g
|Saturates
|11.8g
|10.4g
|Carbohydrate
|42.1g
|37.0g
|Sugars
|18.5g
|16.3g
|Fibre
|1.5g
|1.3g
|Protein
|6.0g
|5.3g
|Salt
|0.6g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
