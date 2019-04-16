Salted Caramel & Choco Chip Hot Cross Buns 4 Pack

Delicious in a bread and butter pudding!
These are amazing! I made a bread and butter pudding with these and it was one of the best things I have baked, delicious 😋♥️
Read the label!!
The quality was good but hated flavour, didnt read the label Salted caramel, yuk!! will double check in future. Just expected the traditional bun. Back to the fruity good quality original for me.
Awful
Tasted foul...two mouthfuls and nearly gagged. Put out for the birds and they're still there!
Cannot recommend.
Meant to buy regular hot cross buns but picked these up in error. They are the most disgusting buns I have ever tasted. Sickly sweet. Why mess about with a good British product? Sticking to the traditional bun.
Not to my liking
Picked them up by mistake, tried one, binned the rest, really not very nice! Why change a perfectly good recipe thats been loved for years and years
Lovely taste with the slight hint of salted caramel and just enough chocolate chip chunks to enjoy them with salted butter. Easter isn't even here yet & Tesco have stopped selling the item which is a great shame there no longer available, as I would have certainly purchased more online for home delivery. !!!
These are certainly different but we really enjoyed them. They are clearly labelled ‘Salted Caramel’ with a big sticker for those who don’t fancy them!
Discusting taste, and texture like sawdust.
I picked these up by mistake, as they were on the same shelf as the normal buns, never tasted anything so discusting in my life, my wife didn’t like hers either, so the pack went straight in the bin. Complete waste of money, Tesco should have stuck to original hot cross buns, which were lovely. Definitely won’t be buying these again .