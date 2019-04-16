By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Salted Caramel & Choco Chip Hot Cross Buns 4 Pack

2.5(8)Write a review
£ 0.70
£0.18/each
One bun
  • Energy905kJ 215kcal
    11%
  • Fat4.8g
    7%
  • Saturates2.5g
    13%
  • Sugars8.7g
    10%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1258kJ / 298kcal

Product Description

  • Salted caramel flavour and milk chocolate chip hot cross buns.
  • Salted caramel flavour and milk chocolate chip hot cross buns. Delicious lightly toasted and served with butter.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Milk Chocolate Chips (10%) [Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Yeast, Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Wheat Fibre, Palm Oil, Salt, Dextrose, Flavourings, Humectant (Glycerine), Potassium Chloride, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Sorbitan Monostearate), Rapeseed Oil, Tapioca Dextrin, Cocoa Mass, Glucose Syrup, Acidity Regulators (Lactic Acid, Citric Acid), Cocoa Butter, Colours (Beta-Carotene, Titanium Dioxide), Caramelised Sugar Powder, Modified Maize Starch, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Barley Malt Extract Powder, Dried Skimmed Milk, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Stabiliser (Guar Gum).

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Wheat, Milk, Soya

Number of uses

4 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

4 pack

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne Bun (72g)
Energy1258kJ / 298kcal905kJ / 215kcal
Fat6.6g4.8g
Saturates3.5g2.5g
Carbohydrate49.3g35.5g
Sugars12.1g8.7g
Fibre3.5g2.5g
Protein8.7g6.3g
Salt0.8g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

8 Reviews

Average of 2.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Delicious in a bread and butter pudding!

5 stars

These are amazing! I made a bread and butter pudding with these and it was one of the best things I have baked, delicious 😋♥️

Read the label!!

1 stars

The quality was good but hated flavour, didnt read the label Salted caramel, yuk!! will double check in future. Just expected the traditional bun. Back to the fruity good quality original for me.

Awful

1 stars

Tasted foul...two mouthfuls and nearly gagged. Put out for the birds and they're still there!

Cannot recommend.

1 stars

Meant to buy regular hot cross buns but picked these up in error. They are the most disgusting buns I have ever tasted. Sickly sweet. Why mess about with a good British product? Sticking to the traditional bun.

Not to my liking

1 stars

Picked them up by mistake, tried one, binned the rest, really not very nice! Why change a perfectly good recipe thats been loved for years and years

Lovely taste with the slight hint of salted carame

5 stars

Lovely taste with the slight hint of salted caramel and just enough chocolate chip chunks to enjoy them with salted butter. Easter isn't even here yet & Tesco have stopped selling the item which is a great shame there no longer available, as I would have certainly purchased more online for home delivery. !!!

These are certainly different but we really enjoye

4 stars

These are certainly different but we really enjoyed them. They are clearly labelled ‘Salted Caramel’ with a big sticker for those who don’t fancy them!

Discusting taste, and texture like sawdust.

1 stars

I picked these up by mistake, as they were on the same shelf as the normal buns, never tasted anything so discusting in my life, my wife didn’t like hers either, so the pack went straight in the bin. Complete waste of money, Tesco should have stuck to original hot cross buns, which were lovely. Definitely won’t be buying these again .

