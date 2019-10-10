By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Tropical Ice Creams 3 X100ml

5(5)Write a review
£ 1.00
£0.33/100ml
One lolly (75g)
  • Energy438kJ 104kcal
    5%
  • Fat2.8g
    4%
  • Saturates2.1g
    11%
  • Sugars15.1g
    17%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 584kJ / 139kcal

Product Description

  • Vanilla flavour ice cream with a mango & passion fruit sauce and a fruit sorbet coating.
  • Enjoy a refreshing treat with our tropical fruit lollies. A delicious combination of exotic fruit coating and creamy vanilla flavour ice cream. Perfect for hot summer days and barbecues.
  • Ice cream swirled with sweet mango and passion fruit sauce
  • Pack size: 300ml

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Fruit Sorbet Coating (44%), Partially Reconstituted Skimmed Milk Concentrate, Mango & Passion Fruit Sauce (8%), Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Coconut Oil, Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Stabilisers (Carob Gum, Guar Gum), Flavouring.

Fruit Sorbet Coating contains: Water, Sugar, Concentrated Passion Fruit Juice, Dried Glucose Syrup, Concentrated Mango Purée, Concentrated Peach Purée, Concentrated Pineapple Juice, Concentrated Orange Juice, Stabilisers (Carob Gum, Guar Gum), Flavourings, Colour (Carotenes), Citric Acid.

Mango & Passion Fruit Sauce contains: Mango Purée, Water, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Concentrated Passion Fruit Juice, Cornflour, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Concentrated Pineapple Juice, Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

3 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: The colours in this product may stain clothing.

Recycling info

Card. Card widely recycled Wrap. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

3 x 100ml e (300ml)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy584kJ / 139kcal438kJ / 104kcal
Fat3.7g2.8g
Saturates2.8g2.1g
Carbohydrate24.5g18.4g
Sugars20.2g15.1g
Fibre0.6g0.5g
Protein1.6g1.2g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

Caution: The colours in this product may stain clothing.

5 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

It went beyond my expectations , they were delicio

5 stars

It went beyond my expectations , they were delicious !

Best lollies in the world!!!

5 stars

The exotic flavour is 2nd to none.The ice cream absolutely delicious so why do you not have any.NONE IN ICELAND. NONE IN TESCO. WHAT IS GOING ON ????

Tastes great for low cal

5 stars

Great low caloroie economical ice cream with outer sorbet and inner oce cream

Tastes fantastic

5 stars

Good quality,!!!!tastes really nice!!!!highly recommend

Fruity & tasty

5 stars

These ice lollies are the best I've tasted better than soleros and half the price 10/10

