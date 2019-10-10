Tesco Tropical Ice Creams 3 X100ml

It went beyond my expectations , they were delicio
It went beyond my expectations , they were delicious !
Best lollies in the world!!!
The exotic flavour is 2nd to none.The ice cream absolutely delicious so why do you not have any.NONE IN ICELAND. NONE IN TESCO. WHAT IS GOING ON ????
Tastes great for low cal
Great low caloroie economical ice cream with outer sorbet and inner oce cream
Tastes fantastic
Good quality,!!!!tastes really nice!!!!highly recommend
Fruity & tasty
These ice lollies are the best I've tasted better than soleros and half the price 10/10