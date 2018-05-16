By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nakd Peanut Delight 4X35g

£ 2.50
£1.79/100g

Product Description

  • Peanut Delight raw fruit & peanut bars
  • Before you reach for a sweet when hangry, give this one a go! Scrumptiously satisfying Nakd Peanut Delight bars are chock full of 100% natural ingredients like delicious dates and protein-packed peanuts. This little beauty is perfect as a pick-me up between meals or just when you feel like treating yourself. Oh, and they're free from gluten and dairy. Chewy, peanutty perfection, mmmmm.
  • We want everyone to find their snack soulmate, so whether you're a choc-a-holic, craving cake or nuts for berries, there's a Nakd bar for you.
  • They're made from 100% natural ingredients - just fruit and nuts smooshed together. Remarkable! How does this compare to your usual snack or cereal bar?
  • 100% natural ingredients - go on, check what I'm made from!
  • No added sugar - only natural sweetness
  • Gluten Free
  • Dairy Free
  • Vegan
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 140g
Information

Ingredients

Dates (53%), Peanuts (46%), Sea Salt, A hint of Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • May also contain traces of Soya, other Nuts

Storage

Best Before: see side of pack

Warnings

  • May also contain the odd shell or pit piece

Name and address

  • Natural Balance Foods,
  • Unit 1A Drakes Park,
  • Long Crendon,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP18 9BA.

Return to

Net Contents

4 x 35g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 35g
Energy 1783kJ624kJ
-425kcal149kcal
Fat 21.5g7.5g
of which saturates 3.9g1.4g
Carbohydrate 41.7g14.6g
of which sugars 38.8g13.6g
Fibre 5.0g1.8g
Protein 13.6g4.8g
Salt 0.5g0.2g

Safety information

