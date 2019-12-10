By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cono Sur Gewurztraminer 75Cl

Write a review
Cono Sur Gewurztraminer 75Cl
Product Description

  • Gewürztraminer - White Chilean Wine
  • Certified Carbon Neutral® delivery
  • CarbonNeutral.com
  • Winemaker's Notes: A bright and fresh Gewürztraminer with pleasant soft rose petal and lychee aromas together with a fresh, fruity palate.
  • The Cono Sur vineyards workers travel around our estate by bicycle, tending the vines using natural methods, in order to produce the best quality grapes. Our bicicleta wines are a tribute to them.
  • Wine of Chile
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • This bright and intense Gewürztraminer is a straw greenish-yellow color. It boasts intense and fresh aromas including floral notes such as rose petals, orange blossom and litchi. Smooth with great concentration, this wine is well-balanced and has a persistent finish.

Alcohol Units

10.1

ABV

13.5% vol

Type of Closure

Other

Wine Maker

Matias Rios

Country

Chile

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Gewürztraminer 100%

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Wine of Chile

Preparation and Usage

  • Food Pairing: This is the perfect wine to serve with creamy cheeses like Jarlsberg or curry dishes.

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced and bottled by:
  • Viña Cono Sur S.A.,
  • Nueva Tajamar 481,
  • Torre Norte,
  • Piso 15,
  • Santiago,

Importer address

  • Viña Cono Sur Europe Ltd.,
  • Wheatley,
  • OX33 1ER,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Viña Cono Sur Europe Ltd.,
  • Wheatley,
  • OX33 1ER,
  • UK.
  • www.conosur.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Great Value

5 stars

Delicious subtly scented Gewurztraminer. Easily the best non-Alsace Gewurztraminer that I've ever tasted. Excellent value for money. Compares well with French wine costing more than double.

