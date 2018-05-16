Tesco Free Spirit Super Protection Large Pants 12 Pack

- Tesco Free Spirit Discreet Super 12 x unisex underwear M L 100 135cm, 39 53” Dermatologically Tested
- Back of pack - text free Top (with seal line) Tesco Free Spirit Discreet Super 7 Droplets (out of 8) 12 x unisex underwear (Logo – EverFresh protection/Quick Dry/Hypoallergenic) Dermatologically tested M-L 100-135cm, 39-53” Product image - state ‘Secure Fit' Opening arrows in left and right corners - on seal line Side of pack Range table - please see attached Pack Copy For Bladder Weakness: Designed to provide a secure fit, our ultra-absorbent, disposable underwear with EverFresh Quick Dry technology ensures discretion and protection. Odour is neutralised gently but effectively. Dermatologically tested for maximum comfort.
Storage: Store in a cool, dry place.
Produced in Belgium, Packed in Belgium
- [Side of pack] Disposal instructions: After use, remove underwear by either pulling down or tearing the side seams. Wrap the underwear securely and dispose of with normal household waste. Do not flush down the toilet.
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
