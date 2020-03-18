By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Dr1701 Dab Radio

4.5(26)Write a review
Tesco Dr1701 Dab Radio
£ 20.00
£20.00/each

Product Description

  • DAB and FM tuning
  • 20 preset radio stations
  • Built-in audio jack
  • A handy EPP DAB Radio with a range of preset radio stations.

Information

26 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Cheap and Rubbish

1 stars

Trash you can't pick up any stations and had return because after 1 day it stopped working

cheap but not cheerful

1 stars

tinny sound and poor quality. I guess you get what you pay for.

Does the job

5 stars

Basically needed the cheapest dab radio for work after the last one jumped off some scaffolding. This one fitted the bill.

Little box, big value

4 stars

Bought the radio 3 weeks ago for work as we were allowed a radio again, DAB is the only way to get my favourite station. It auto tunes very fast, nice display and can crank out the sound when needs be.

Bright display

3 stars

Bought this 2 weeks ago, Picks up all the stations. But has a very high sound , bit tiney However you get what you pay for and maybe my kitchen is a bit big for it to sound good .

Great little radio

5 stars

Bought this last week for my hubby and he loves it, great sound easy to use ideal carry about radio he can get the stations he loves now

Dab radio

5 stars

Very good product from the price and is very easy to use

Easy to use.

5 stars

I bought this a month ago and was very pleased I did

Ok Radio

3 stars

Could not get BBC radio stations on it. Very little stations to listen to.

Tesco's own

5 stars

I got this for the kitchen. Pleased I did,its a great little DAB radio. Tesco's own brand can't go wrong. Good price ,Very happy.

