Tesco Dr1701 Dab Radio

Cheap and Rubbish
Trash you can't pick up any stations and had return because after 1 day it stopped working
cheap but not cheerful
tinny sound and poor quality. I guess you get what you pay for.
Does the job
Basically needed the cheapest dab radio for work after the last one jumped off some scaffolding. This one fitted the bill.
Little box, big value
Bought the radio 3 weeks ago for work as we were allowed a radio again, DAB is the only way to get my favourite station. It auto tunes very fast, nice display and can crank out the sound when needs be.
Bright display
Bought this 2 weeks ago, Picks up all the stations. But has a very high sound , bit tiney However you get what you pay for and maybe my kitchen is a bit big for it to sound good .
Great little radio
Bought this last week for my hubby and he loves it, great sound easy to use ideal carry about radio he can get the stations he loves now
Dab radio
Very good product from the price and is very easy to use
Easy to use.
I bought this a month ago and was very pleased I did
Ok Radio
Could not get BBC radio stations on it. Very little stations to listen to.
Tesco's own
I got this for the kitchen. Pleased I did,its a great little DAB radio. Tesco's own brand can't go wrong. Good price ,Very happy.