Tesco Sea Salt Crackers 185G

Tesco Sea Salt Crackers 185G
£ 0.95
£0.51/100g
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2079kJ / 496kcal

Product Description

  • Sea salt crackers.
  • CRISP & SAVOURY Baked light and crispy with sea salt for a versatile snack. Founded by two brothers, and now run by the second generation, our bakery has been making crackers for over 40 years. They’re passionate about both classic and innovative recipes – drawing on their experience to create new shapes, flavours and textures.
  • Pack size: 185g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Sunflower Oil, Palm Oil, Sea Salt (1.5%), Yeast Powder (contains Wheat, Barley), Sugar, Rice Flour, Cane Sugar Syrup, Flavouring, Yeast.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain sesame seeds.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in Canada

Number of uses

31 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

185g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne cracker (6g)
Energy2079kJ / 496kcal125kJ / 30kcal
Fat23.5g1.4g
Saturates3.5g0.2g
Carbohydrate61.8g3.7g
Sugars2.4g0.1g
Fibre2.8g0.2g
Protein8.1g0.5g
Salt1.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
Pack contains approx. 6 servings.--
As sold--

6 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Gorgeous

5 stars

I love these crackers! Salty but not overwhelming. A must buy especially at Christmas.

The no salt SEA SALT cracker

1 stars

They are supposed to be SEA SALT crackers - but they have no visible salt on the surface of the cracker and they have no salty taste. In fact they taste stale. This is not a one off experience - I have purchased these several times and have repeatedly been disappointed. No more.

Lovely quality love them

5 stars

Lovely quality love them

Family Fav

5 stars

I buy these almost every week, normally two boxes as we all love the crisp and tasty little cracker.

Love them

5 stars

Can't really say any more. I can't stop eating them

Really tasty

5 stars

This is a regular purchase for me, really crispy with the right amount of salt , do not need anything added can be eaten on their own

