Tesco Sea Salt Crackers 185G

Gorgeous
I love these crackers! Salty but not overwhelming. A must buy especially at Christmas.
The no salt SEA SALT cracker
They are supposed to be SEA SALT crackers - but they have no visible salt on the surface of the cracker and they have no salty taste. In fact they taste stale. This is not a one off experience - I have purchased these several times and have repeatedly been disappointed. No more.
Lovely quality love them
Family Fav
I buy these almost every week, normally two boxes as we all love the crisp and tasty little cracker.
Love them
Can't really say any more. I can't stop eating them
Really tasty
This is a regular purchase for me, really crispy with the right amount of salt , do not need anything added can be eaten on their own