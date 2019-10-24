By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Chocolate Chip Shortbread Round 180G

3(7)Write a review
Tesco Chocolate Chip Shortbread Round 180G
£ 1.00
£0.56/100g
One shortbread
  • Energy437kJ 105kcal
    5%
  • Fat5.9g
    8%
  • Saturates3.4g
    17%
  • Sugars3.3g
    4%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2186kJ / 523kcal

Product Description

  • All butter shortbread with chocolate chips.
  • MADE IN SCOTLAND Baked to a traditional buttery recipe with dark chocolate.
  • MADE IN SCOTLAND Baked to a traditional buttery recipe with dark chocolate.
  • Pack size: 180g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Butter (Milk) (31%), Dark Chocolate Chips (14%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)], Sugar, Salt.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in U.K., Scotland

Number of uses

9 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

180g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy2186kJ / 523kcal437kJ / 105kcal
Fat29.6g5.9g
Saturates16.8g3.4g
Carbohydrate55.1g11.0g
Sugars16.4g3.3g
Fibre3.4g0.7g
Protein7.5g1.5g
Salt0.6g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

7 Reviews

Average of 3.1 stars

Help other customers like you

Dear God! These are UTTERLY VILE! Who on earth tas

1 stars

Dear God! These are UTTERLY VILE! Who on earth tasted these and thought that your customers might enjoy them?Please compare the proportions of the ingredients listed, compare them to the proportions of any real recipe for shortbread and then explain why you should not be sued for misrepresentation. Remove them from your shelves and promise that you will NEVER play such a hideous "joke" again. I only wish I could give them fewer (much fewer) than one star.

Not as good as finest

3 stars

No way as good as the finest chocolate chip shortbread which has been taken off the shelves. Such a shame as it was so good

Average

2 stars

I wouldn't buy these again. They are dry and tasteless.I normally have the finest chocolate chunk shortbread but they've been taken off sale. Another pleasure gone.

I loved Tesco chocolate chip shortbread (packaged

1 stars

I loved Tesco chocolate chip shortbread (packaged in green), I imagined this product was the new improved version, how wrong I was!! These were hard and burnt tasting, certainly not a shortbread texture/flavour.

Just the nicest ... Cannot compare

5 stars

Love them. Always have them in stock.

VERY ADDICTIVE

5 stars

These biscuits are delicious and very addictive. Fairly reasonably priced too as a treat to myself now and again!!!

Real butter shortbread with no added sugar on top

5 stars

These are so tasty I limit myself to one in the morning with a cup of tea and the same in the evening but also accompanied with a good crime book, snuggled up in bed.

Usually bought next

Tesco Bourbon Creams Biscuits 296G

£ 0.45
£0.15/100g

Tesco All Butter Shortbread Fingers 250G

£ 0.69
£0.28/100g

Tesco Fruit Shortcake Biscuits 200G

£ 0.45
£0.23/100g

Tesco Custard Cream Biscuits 400G

£ 0.44
£0.11/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here