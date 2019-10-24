Tesco Chocolate Chip Shortbread Round 180G

Dear God! These are UTTERLY VILE! Who on earth tas
Dear God! These are UTTERLY VILE! Who on earth tasted these and thought that your customers might enjoy them?Please compare the proportions of the ingredients listed, compare them to the proportions of any real recipe for shortbread and then explain why you should not be sued for misrepresentation. Remove them from your shelves and promise that you will NEVER play such a hideous "joke" again. I only wish I could give them fewer (much fewer) than one star.
Not as good as finest
No way as good as the finest chocolate chip shortbread which has been taken off the shelves. Such a shame as it was so good
Average
I wouldn't buy these again. They are dry and tasteless.I normally have the finest chocolate chunk shortbread but they've been taken off sale. Another pleasure gone.
I loved Tesco chocolate chip shortbread (packaged in green), I imagined this product was the new improved version, how wrong I was!! These were hard and burnt tasting, certainly not a shortbread texture/flavour.
Just the nicest ... Cannot compare
Love them. Always have them in stock.
VERY ADDICTIVE
These biscuits are delicious and very addictive. Fairly reasonably priced too as a treat to myself now and again!!!
Real butter shortbread with no added sugar on top
These are so tasty I limit myself to one in the morning with a cup of tea and the same in the evening but also accompanied with a good crime book, snuggled up in bed.