Tesco Finest Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 187Ml

image 1 of Tesco Finest Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 187Ml
£ 2.25
£9.03/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • Energy561kJ 135kcal
    7%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Sugars0.6g
    1%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 300kJ / 72kcal

Product Description

  • Sauvignon Blanc. Wine of New Zealand. Marlborough.
  • Fresh and fruity with flavours of gooseberry and passion fruit.
  • Pack size: 18.7cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • This crisp, dry white wine has aromas of citrus fruits and herbaceous notes with a refreshingly lengthy finish.

Region of Origin

Marlborough

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

2.3

ABV

12.5% vol

Producer

Indevin Ltd

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Sauvignon Blanc

Vinification Details

  • Temperature controlled fermentation in stainless steel tanks with carefully selected yeast strains, chosen for their ability to capture the true essence of Sauvignon Blanc. This crisp, dry wine is a classic example of a concentrated and vibrant Sauvignon Blanc, serve chilled with simple fresh seafood dishes or garden salads.

History

  • The winery was founded in 2004 and based in Marlborough, it claims to currently process in excess of 15% of all wine grapes in New Zealand. On site, they have an experienced team of fully qualified winemakers, as well as cellar & laboratory staff. They all work together with dedicated personal client winemakers to help ensure that each vintage produces wine to the exact specification of each client.

Regional Information

  • New Zealand's flagship wine region which, in combination with Sauvignon Blanc, put the country on the international wine stage. Much more than just Sauvignon though, Marlborough offers increasing depth in both varieties and terroir.

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within < > of purchase.

Storage

Store in a cool, dark place.

Produce of

Wine of New Zealand, Bottled in United Kingdom

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

187ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA serving contains
Energy300kJ / 72kcal561kJ / 135kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

A lovely clean and fresh grapefruit taste. good va

A lovely clean and fresh grapefruit taste. good value and good with almost any food

