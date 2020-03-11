By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
L'oreal Paris Magic Retouch Light Golden Blonde 75G

  • Hair emergency? This low commitment hair spray is ideal for those in need of a quick fix between home colourings and salon appointments
  • The world's number 1 root concealer brand*, perfectly covers grey hair. Suitable for people who use permanent or semi-permanent hair dye and can be matched with your hair colour, even salon colour, for a natural looking finish. Having a last minute emergency? Our 75ml Magic Retouch root concealer is easy to carry around in your handbag and is also cabin approved so perfect for when you travel. This low commitment spray is ideal for those in need of a quick fix between home colourings and salon appointments or sudden appearance of grey hair. The pinpoint micro-diffuser targets greys and the temporary, lightweight formula matches seamlessly with your hair colour. Product lasts until washed out with shampoo and only a small amount is required. Perfectly conceal grey roots by matching your hair colour to one of 9 shades, ranging from Blonde, Brown to Black. Don't forget Magic Retouch Precision Brush, our instant grey concealer for temples and scattered greys. For optimal results use both Magic Retouch and Magic Retouch Precision Brush to cover grey hair. Use alongside our box colour range: Casting Creme Gloss, Excellence and Preference.
  • *Source: ©2018 Nielsen Data, value and unit sales, Hair Colour - 52 w/e December 2018. 40 Countries* covered accounting for 85% world GNI https://www.loreal-paris.co.uk/magic1
  • Magic retouch, the world's number one instant root concealer spray* that transforms your grey roots in 3, 2, 1… Done!
  • Magic Retouch Precision Brush, Casting Crème Gloss, Excellence, Preference
  • Suitable for people who use permanent or semi-permanent hair dye
  • Can be matched with your hair colour, even salon colour
  • Temporary formula created for all hair types
  • Product lasts until washed out with shampoo and the can permits up to 25 uses
  • Hold the can 10-15cm from hair and spray roots in a light stream
  • Allow 1 minute to dry before achieving your perfect look
  • Don't forget Magic Retouch Precision Brush for temples and scattered greys
  • Use both Magic Retouch and Precision Brush for optimal results
  • Pack size: 75ML

Ingredients

1202046, Isobutane, Ethyl Trisiloxane, CI 77891 / Titanium Dioxide, CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77499 / Iron Oxides, Trimethylsiloxysilicate, Triethoxycaprylylsilane, Methyl Trimethicone

  • The pinpoint micro-diffuser targets greys and the temporary, lightweight formula matches perfectly with your hair colour, even salon colour to give you the ideal blended coverage. Transform your grey hair instantly with an easy application. Hold can 10-15cm from hair and spray roots in a light stream. Allow 1 minute to dry before achieving your perfect look. Product lasts until washed out with shampoo and only a small amount is required.

  • L'Oréal Paris,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.

  • For expert advice, please contact:
  • L'Oréal Consumer Advisory Dept.
  • UK: 0800 0304 031
  • ROI: 1800 818 671
  • L'Oréal Paris,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.
  • www.lorealparis.co.uk

75ml

Didn’t match my hair but I’m sure another colour m

3 stars

Didn’t match my hair but I’m sure another colour may have. Acted like a dry shampoo aswell which was a bonus [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

we've all been there, roots are a mess, no appoint

5 stars

we've all been there, roots are a mess, no appointments at the salon and something important coming up. Well the nightmare is over with this stuff, it covered my roots and grey perfectly! this was a lifesaver to help keep me looking presentable between salon visits. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Wasn’t sure about the colour on me as I have ash b

4 stars

Wasn’t sure about the colour on me as I have ash blonde but it covered well and blended good too. Happy with it and will continue to use. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

This is magic in a can. It covered up my roots per

5 stars

This is magic in a can. It covered up my roots perfectly & blended in really well with the rest of my hair that is soon due to be re-coloured. I normally dread the week or 2 before my hair is due it's next colour & I often shy away from special events around this time due to embarrassment of my roots showing, but now this is a thing of the past having discovered L'Oréal's magic-retouch. With just an effortless spray my hair is good to go & I love that the can is compact enough to just pop in my bag so it is there whenever my roots are in need if an emergency touch up! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love this when my roots are growing out. Perfect c

5 stars

Love this when my roots are growing out. Perfect coverage. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

The idea is good, but the light blonde was not the

3 stars

The idea is good, but the light blonde was not the color that came out, it was a lot darker more like mousey brown. Probably won’t try again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Value for money.It does conceal roots for few days

5 stars

Value for money.It does conceal roots for few days.Great aplicator.Easy to use [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

This product was a little too dark for my hair and

3 stars

This product was a little too dark for my hair and actually made it feel a little greasy this could be because my hair is very fine [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Easy to use, effective root touch up between hair

5 stars

Easy to use, effective root touch up between hair colouring sessions. Stays put until next shampoo. Really good emergency aid.

Overall, I like this product. I haven’t got much g

4 stars

Overall, I like this product. I haven’t got much grey hair yet, however I wanted to try it out how it would work on my roots. My natural colour is dark blonde / light brown and I have high light in my hair. This product made my roots look better when I was desperate before my hair dressers appointment. It would be expensive for every day use but when you need a quick cover its great. It was easy use and lasted well. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

