L'oreal Paris Magic Retouch Light Golden Blonde 75G

Didn’t match my hair but I’m sure another colour m
Didn’t match my hair but I’m sure another colour may have. Acted like a dry shampoo aswell which was a bonus [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
we've all been there, roots are a mess, no appoint
we've all been there, roots are a mess, no appointments at the salon and something important coming up. Well the nightmare is over with this stuff, it covered my roots and grey perfectly! this was a lifesaver to help keep me looking presentable between salon visits. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Wasn’t sure about the colour on me as I have ash b
Wasn’t sure about the colour on me as I have ash blonde but it covered well and blended good too. Happy with it and will continue to use. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
This is magic in a can. It covered up my roots per
This is magic in a can. It covered up my roots perfectly & blended in really well with the rest of my hair that is soon due to be re-coloured. I normally dread the week or 2 before my hair is due it's next colour & I often shy away from special events around this time due to embarrassment of my roots showing, but now this is a thing of the past having discovered L'Oréal's magic-retouch. With just an effortless spray my hair is good to go & I love that the can is compact enough to just pop in my bag so it is there whenever my roots are in need if an emergency touch up! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Love this when my roots are growing out. Perfect c
Love this when my roots are growing out. Perfect coverage. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
The idea is good, but the light blonde was not the
The idea is good, but the light blonde was not the color that came out, it was a lot darker more like mousey brown. Probably won’t try again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Value for money.It does conceal roots for few days
Value for money.It does conceal roots for few days.Great aplicator.Easy to use [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
This product was a little too dark for my hair and
This product was a little too dark for my hair and actually made it feel a little greasy this could be because my hair is very fine [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Easy to use, effective root touch up between hair
Easy to use, effective root touch up between hair colouring sessions. Stays put until next shampoo. Really good emergency aid.
Overall, I like this product. I haven’t got much g
Overall, I like this product. I haven’t got much grey hair yet, however I wanted to try it out how it would work on my roots. My natural colour is dark blonde / light brown and I have high light in my hair. This product made my roots look better when I was desperate before my hair dressers appointment. It would be expensive for every day use but when you need a quick cover its great. It was easy use and lasted well. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]