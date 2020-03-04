Tesco Soft Pocket Tissues 8 Pack

Packaging faulty
The gum attaching the pull-off tab is always too weak to work. The tab comes off without affecting the wrapper at all
Really naff packets
these tissues are rubbish. you cant open the packet! its not perforated enough, so the tab pulls off and the pack does open. so frustrating, as you often want a tissue in a hurry!!
pull tab doesn't work and hard to open
Opening is a trial
Try opwning the pack without damaging a tissue, rubbish
rubbish
difficult to open as sticky tabs on opening just peel off - - needs redesigning