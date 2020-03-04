By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Soft Pocket Tissues 8 Pack

Tesco Soft Pocket Tissues 8 Pack
£ 0.90
£1.25/100sheet

  Tesco luxury soft pocket tissues.
  • Tesco luxury soft pocket tissues. Tesco Luxury Soft pocket tissues are beautifully soft and gentle to the touch. Designed to conveniently fit in your pocket or handbag for your comfort when on the go. Average 72 x 4 ply tissues. Sheet size 210mm x 210mm approx. Total area 3.18m2 approx. Ind Average 9 x 4ply tissues. Sheet size 210mm x 210mm approx. Total area 0.397m2 approx.
  For softness and strength every time
  • Tesco luxury soft pocket tissues. Tesco Luxury Soft pocket tissues are beautifully soft and gentle to the touch. Designed to conveniently fit in your pocket or handbag for your comfort when on the go. Average 72 x 4 ply tissues. Sheet size 210mm x 210mm approx. Total area 3.18m2 approx. Ind - Average 9 x 4ply tissues. Sheet size 210mm x 210mm approx. Total area 0.397m2 approx.
  Pack size: 72SHT

Produced in the U.K.

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

  Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  U.K

8 pack

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

Packaging faulty

1 stars

The gum attaching the pull-off tab is always too weak to work. The tab comes off without affecting the wrapper at all

Really naff packets

1 stars

these tissues are rubbish. you cant open the packet! its not perforated enough, so the tab pulls off and the pack does open. so frustrating, as you often want a tissue in a hurry!!

pull tab doesn't work and hard to open

1 stars

pull tab doesn't work and hard to open

Opening is a trial

1 stars

Try opwning the pack without damaging a tissue, rubbish

rubbish

2 stars

difficult to open as sticky tabs on opening just peel off - - needs redesigning

