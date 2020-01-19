Players Volume Tobacco 50G

A Rolling Tabacco for those that prefer Pre-made
Most rolling tobaccos come compressed by their vacuum packing and you tend to end up with a smoking experience different from a mechanically pre-made cigarette. If this is what you are after, this is not the tobacco for you. If however you prefer pre-made cigarettes but, for one reason or another, are choosing to roll your own, then this is probably the best tobacco you can buy. It looks just like someone has emptied the tobacco out of a load of cigarettes into the tub. You can use it in both 'tubes' and conventional rolling. I use a king size rolling machine and a 7mm diameter filter, to end up with something close to a pre-made cigarette, but it slows down my consumption dramatically, without changing my enjoyment.
good and fresh
good and fresh
This is particularly cost effective in as much tha
This is particularly cost effective in as much that by using this product, I am cutting the cost of my cigarette spend by half. The machine to make the cigarette are widely obtainable via online purchasing; to stock the items at Tesco might help. The tubes for use with the tobacco are sold. My guess is that to sell the machines might cause a diminishing sale in ready made, much more expensive cigarettes. If there is a drawback to buying the 50g drum then it's that it's more expensive gram for gram than the 30g volume tobacco bearing the exact same name. Bulk in buying therefore does not hold its norm. We are definitely not accustomed to buying on a less for more basis. On that note, and just to say, this changeover has definitely been worthwhile. And just one thing as I finish, the tobacco itself delivers as a better than average brand. Thank you Tesco.