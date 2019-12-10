By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

I Heart Prosecco 75Cl

4.5(4)Write a review
image 1 of I Heart Prosecco 75Cl
£ 6.50
£6.50/75cl

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Prosecco - White Italian Wine
  • Find us at www.iheartwines.co.uk
  • Elegant and bubbly, this fruity sparking wine is full of sweet peach and apple flavours.
  • Ideal as an aperitif, or great with foods such as prosciutto and shellfish, or enjoy on its own.
  • Prosecco can only come from a precisely defined region in Italy, anywhere else - it's not Prosecco!
  • We've sourced our wines from some of the best wine-producing regions in the world. The mission was simple, to make a great wine that we are sure you will enjoy. We' didn't find this hard. We have found something that captures all we love about good wine right here in this bottle. Perfect for every occasion we love.
  • Here at I heart we put our passion into creating straight-talking, great tasting wines for you to simply enjoy, whatever the occasion.
  • Wine of Italy
  • Elegant & bubbly
  • Extra dry
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • An elegant and bubbly, fruity sparkling wine full of sweet peach and apple flavours

Region of Origin

Veneto

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

8.3

ABV

11% vol

Producer

Copestick Murray

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Country

Italy

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Glera

Vinification Details

  • Prosecco is made using the Charmat sparkling method, whereby the wine undergoes secondary fermentation in state of the art stainless steel tanks, to add the bubbles and make the wine ‘spumante'.

History

  • Here at i heart we put our passion into creating straight-talking, great-tasting wines for you to enjoy, whatever the occasion. The wines are ‘true to varietal' in style- if you love Prosecco then you will love i heart Prosecco! We have done the hard work for you and pre-selected great examples of everyone's favourite wines. All you have to do is follow your heart and pour yourself a glass.

Regional Information

  • The grapes for i heart Prosecco were grown in the renowned and beautiful Prosecco region of Veneto, located in the north of Italy close to the city of Venice. The region is protected from the harsh northern European climate by the Alps whose foothills form Veneto's northern extremes. These cooler climates are well suited to white wine grape varieties.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Storage

Store in a cool dark place.

Warnings

  • Contents under pressure. Open with care in a safe direction away from face.

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • CA. VI. M. Srl,
  • Ovada-AL,
  • Italy.

Distributor address

  • Copestick Murray,
  • SN8 4AN,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Copestick Murray,
  • SN8 4AN,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Contents under pressure. Open with care in a safe direction away from face.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

You can buy cheaper but not better

5 stars

I've tried all the leading brands of Prosecco from all the leading supermarkets ,and in my opinion this one is the best ,love it

A summer evening

5 stars

A light and refreshing wine which is well balanced with a nice smooth finish. Ideal for a warm summer evening not bad for a proseco better than we thought it would be.

LIGHT EASY TO USE

4 stars

The wine went down well with my guests over the xmas period

Fair

4 stars

I have tasted Prosecco I like better from Tesco, but it was reasonable for the price

Usually bought next

Campo Viejo Rioja Tempranillo 75Cl

£ 6.50
£6.50/75cl

Offer

Trivento Reserve Malbec 75Cl

£ 6.00
£6.00/75cl

Offer

Villa Maria Private Bin Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl

£ 7.00
£7.00/75cl

Offer

Wairau Cove Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl

£ 5.00
£5.00/75cl

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here