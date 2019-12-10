I Heart Prosecco 75Cl

You can buy cheaper but not better
I've tried all the leading brands of Prosecco from all the leading supermarkets ,and in my opinion this one is the best ,love it
A summer evening
A light and refreshing wine which is well balanced with a nice smooth finish. Ideal for a warm summer evening not bad for a proseco better than we thought it would be.
LIGHT EASY TO USE
The wine went down well with my guests over the xmas period
Fair
I have tasted Prosecco I like better from Tesco, but it was reasonable for the price