Sweetpea Pantry Buckwheat & Flax Pancake Mix 220G

image 1 of Sweetpea Pantry Buckwheat & Flax Pancake Mix 220G
£ 2.75
£1.25/100g

Product Description

  • Buckwheat & Flax Pancake Mix
  • Our gluten-free Pancake Mix is packed with mighty flaxseed, nutty quinoa, terrific teff and delicious buckwheat. All of our mixes are full of wholesome ingredients and are easy to prepare.
  • That's how Sweetpea Pantry helps you get the goodness in.
  • Have you tried our other Sweetpea Ready Mixes?
  • We make great tasting, easy and wholesome versions of your favourite: pizza dough, muffins, brownies, energy balls and flapjack.
  • We are Sweetpea Pantry and we are passionate about delicious real ingredients and free-from choices. We help you get nutritious goodness into your meals and snacks, quickly and easily
  • Get the goodness in
  • Great taste 2017
  • Free from Food Awards 2016 - Store Cupboard Winner
  • Sugar wise
  • Certified free from added sugars
  • 0 teaspoons of added sugars
  • Award winning
  • Contains wholegrains
  • Gluten and dairy free
  • High in fibre
  • No added sugar - contains naturally occuring sugars
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 220g
  • No added sugar
  • High in fibre

Information

Ingredients

Brown Rice Flour, Tapioca Flour, Buckwheat Flour (14%), Flaxseed (5%), Baking Powder (Raising Agent: Sodium Bicarbonate, Monocalcium Phosphate, Corn Starch), Quinoa Flour, Teff Flour

Allergy Information

  • Packed in a facility that handles Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.For best before date see base of pack.

Produce of

Made with love in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • 2 mins prep 10 mins cook
  • Quick & easy
  • You will need:
  • 2 eggs + 200mls milk for American style or 300mls for crepes
  • Vegan Version:
  • 1 mashed banana or 1 flax or chia 'egg'* + 20mls milk of choice - try almond, oat, soya
  • *Mix together 1 tbls milled flax or chia seeds with 3 tbls water-leave in fridge for 10 mins.
  • Directions:
  • 1. In a bowl, whisk together your eggs and milk, then add in your Sweetpea Pancake Mix. Whisk well.
  • 2. Use a small cup or large spoon to pour mixture into a pre-heated non-stick pan with a little butter or coconut oil.
  • 3. Flip over once bubbles start to appear, cook on the second side until brown.
  • 4. Serve with your toppings of choice - try fresh fruit, yoghurt and a drizzle of maple syrup!
  • Get more goodness
  • If you like a little sweetness - add a mashed banana and sprinkle of cinnamon to the mix before cooking. Also makes delicious waffles or savoury fritters with sweetcorn and herbs.

Number of uses

Make 8 pancakes

Additives

  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Recycling info

Box. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Niddry Lodge,
  • 51 Holland Street,
  • London,
  • W8 7JB.

Return to

Net Contents

220g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g dry productPer 6" (66g) pancake made with eggs & milk
Energy 1475Kj553Kj
-350kcal131kcal
Fat 3.6g2.9g
(of which saturates)0.57g1.0g
Carbohydrate 75.4g21.9g
(of which sugars)1.9g1.8g
Fibre 6.3g1.7g
Protein 6.3g4.3g
Salt 1.0g0.36g

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

The best pancake mix out there

5 stars

So excited to find these at Tesco. The best pancake mix - light and fluffy, and really quick to make. My family are big fans!

