Sweetpea Pantry Buckwheat & Flax Pancake Mix 220G

The best pancake mix out there
So excited to find these at Tesco. The best pancake mix - light and fluffy, and really quick to make. My family are big fans!
Brown Rice Flour, Tapioca Flour, Buckwheat Flour (14%), Flaxseed (5%), Baking Powder (Raising Agent: Sodium Bicarbonate, Monocalcium Phosphate, Corn Starch), Quinoa Flour, Teff Flour
Store in a cool dry place.For best before date see base of pack.
Made with love in the UK
Make 8 pancakes
Box. Recyclable
220g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g dry product
|Per 6" (66g) pancake made with eggs & milk
|Energy
|1475Kj
|553Kj
|-
|350kcal
|131kcal
|Fat
|3.6g
|2.9g
|(of which saturates)
|0.57g
|1.0g
|Carbohydrate
|75.4g
|21.9g
|(of which sugars)
|1.9g
|1.8g
|Fibre
|6.3g
|1.7g
|Protein
|6.3g
|4.3g
|Salt
|1.0g
|0.36g
