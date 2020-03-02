Tesco 20 Drawstring Clear Recycling Bin Bags 70L

Don't be fooled
Don't be fooled into thinking these bags are recyclable because they are not. They are only meant to hold your recycling. The only recyclable thing is the paper label
Unacceptable to council
Not accepted by council, nothing else on offer. You used to have perfect ones.
Fit for the bin!
These bags are beyond flimsy. It literally felt like it had dissolved in my kitchen waist bin when I tried to pull the bag out when full. I had to empty the contents of the bag into another bag before I could remove it from my bin. The rest of the roll of bags were written off.
Splits - Not Big Enough
Needs to be bigger doesn't fit my bin so always splits down the side, can you make them 80L please
Check your local council's rules !!
Excellent bags, good size and quality, however, beware of your council's rules, my bags were not taken and when I complained I got told "We apologise that the bags were not collected however it would appear that the crew did not class these bags as totally transparent and see through" !!!
I have bought these bags a number of times, however the last ones i bought were no good at all. Every bag on roll was split under the yellow draw string tie so did not fit properly around my bin and could not be tied to go n my recycle bin.