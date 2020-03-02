By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco 20 Drawstring Clear Recycling Bin Bags 70L

2(6)Write a review
Tesco 20 Drawstring Clear Recycling Bin Bags 70L
£ 2.50
£0.13/each

Product Description

  • Tesco 20 Clear Drawstring Recycling Bags 70 litres approx.
  • Tesco 20 Clear Drawstring Recycling Bags 70 litres approx.
  • Made to hold everything you can recycle.
  • Tesco 20 Clear Drawstring Recycling Bags 70 litres approx. Rim: 147cm approx. Length: 81cm approx. OUR PROMISE We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product that doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit Tesco.com We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 53 53. Mon - Sat, 9am - 6pm.
  • 70 litres approx.
  • Rim: 147cm approx.
  • Length: 81cm approx.
  • Made to hold everything you can recycle

Information

Produce of

Produced in France

Warnings

  • Warning
  • Keep this product away from babies and small children to avoid danger of suffocation. This product is not recommended for food use. Do not put hot ash in these liners. Glass and sharp objects must be wrapped securely before placing in the sack.

Recycling info

Cover. Paper

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

20 x Clear Recycling Bin Bags

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning Keep this product away from babies and small children to avoid danger of suffocation. This product is not recommended for food use. Do not put hot ash in these liners. Glass and sharp objects must be wrapped securely before placing in the sack.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

6 Reviews

Average of 1.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Don't be fooled

2 stars

Don't be fooled into thinking these bags are recyclable because they are not. They are only meant to hold your recycling. The only recyclable thing is the paper label

Unacceptable to council

1 stars

Not accepted by council, nothing else on offer. You used to have perfect ones.

Fit for the bin!

1 stars

These bags are beyond flimsy. It literally felt like it had dissolved in my kitchen waist bin when I tried to pull the bag out when full. I had to empty the contents of the bag into another bag before I could remove it from my bin. The rest of the roll of bags were written off.

Splits - Not Big Enough

2 stars

Needs to be bigger doesn't fit my bin so always splits down the side, can you make them 80L please

Check your local council's rules !!

4 stars

Excellent bags, good size and quality, however, beware of your council's rules, my bags were not taken and when I complained I got told "We apologise that the bags were not collected however it would appear that the crew did not class these bags as totally transparent and see through" !!!

I have bought these bags a number of times, howeve

1 stars

I have bought these bags a number of times, however the last ones i bought were no good at all. Every bag on roll was split under the yellow draw string tie so did not fit properly around my bin and could not be tied to go n my recycle bin.

Usually bought next

Tesco Tie-Handle Pedal Bin Liners 40 Pack (22L)

£ 2.10
£0.05/each

Tesco Flat Top Compostable Caddy Liners 10 Pack 25L

£ 2.70
£0.27/each

Tesco Drawstring 30 L Pedal Bin Liners 20 Pack

£ 2.50
£0.13/each

Tesco Drawstring Refuse Sack 100L X 10 Pack

£ 2.30
£0.23/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here