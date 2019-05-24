By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Wawel Mleczna Krowka Cream Fudge Sweets 900G

5(1)Write a review
Wawel Mleczna Krowka Cream Fudge Sweets 900G
£ 5.00
£0.56/100g

Product Description

  • Cream fudge.
  • Hand made
  • Feeling better, doing better
  • No colours and flavours
  • Pack size: 900g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Skimmed Milk Powder (14%), Butter 4, 5% (of Milk)

Allergy Information

  • Product may contain Peanuts, Nuts, Eggs, Sesame Seeds, Soya

Storage

Keep cool and dry.

Produce of

Made in Poland

Additives

  • Free From Colours
  • Free From Flavours

Name and address

  • Wawel SA,
  • ul. Władysława Warneńczyka 14,
  • 30-520 Kraków,
  • Polska.

Return to

  • www.wawel.com.pl
  • opinie@wawel.com.pl

Net Contents

900g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy:1598 kJ / 377 kcal
Fat:4,0 g
of which saturates:2,3 g
Carbohydrate:80 g
of which sugars:69 g
Protein:5,5 g
Salt:0,18 g

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Best fudge !

5 stars

Delicious! The best polish fudge ever. Hand made and natural. No artificial ingredients at all. I love it !

