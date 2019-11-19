By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Zip Quickstart Firelighter 150G

Zip Quickstart Firelighter 150G
£ 1.00
£0.67/100g

Product Description

  • Quickstart Firelighter
  • For details of our local distributors, please visit www.zipfires.com/distribution
  • The Quickstart Firelighter from Zip is an ultra-convenient way to start your fire. It replaces the need for paper and kindling with one quick and easy 150g firelighter.
  • It takes the hassle out of fire-starting. Simply light the wrapper and add fuel for an instant, warm and cosy fire.
  • Replaces paper & kindling
  • Fast lighting
  • Just light the wrapper
  • Burns for +45mins
  • Pack size: 150G

Information

Produce of

Manufactured in Ireland

Preparation and Usage

  • Usage Instructions
  • Do not remove from wrapper.
  • Place your Quickstart Firelighter in your fireplace, stove, chiminea or outdoor fire with the horizontal seam at the top. Grasp the wrapper at both ends and pull outwards then carefully pull the middle seam upwards.
  • Place fuel on top. Light at arrows at both ends.

Warnings

  • WARNING: For use in fireplaces, chimineas and other appliances suitable for coal or wood fires. Do NOT use on a hot grate. Do NOT use in a barbecue or for cooking/roasting purposes. For outdoor fires/campfires/firepits ensure bare earth base free from any debris is used. Keep children and pets away at ALL times. In an emergency extinguish with a very wet rag or sand.
  • For full safety advice please refer to our website www.zipfires.com/ask-the-experts

Name and address

  • Standard Brands (Trading) Ireland Ltd.,
  • Castlebellingham,
  • Co. Louth,
  • A91 XT59,
  • Ireland.
  • Corresponding address in the UK:

Return to

  • Standard Brands (Trading) Ireland Ltd.,
  • Castlebellingham,
  • Co. Louth,
  • A91 XT59,
  • Ireland.
  • IRL: +353 42 937 2140
  • Corresponding address in the UK:
  • 4 Cleeve Court,
  • Cleeve Road,
  • Leatherhead,
  • Surrey,
  • KT22 7UD.

Net Contents

1 x Firelighter

Safety information

View more safety information

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Grrat

5 stars

A really good fire lighter that makes starting your fire very easy

Is Beale about?

1 stars

I thought these were a joke. Tiny and very overpriced

