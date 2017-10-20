By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Summit Cob Headtorch

Summit Cob Headtorch
£ 6.00
£6.00/each

Product Description

  • Multiple light settings including flashing
  • Variable light angle
  • Elasticated adjustable headstrap
  • - Headstrap included. 8 hours illumination.
  • - Batteries included (3 x AAA's)
  • This headlight is great for giving that little bit of extra light when needed. Suitable for camping, travelling, in the garden, at home or at work.

Information

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Brilliant torch

4 stars

What I like, It's a floodlights not a beam and a Constable fit. only issues Are, battery compartment clip a bit tight and needs a external battery pack

