Blu E-Liquid Blueberry 1.6%

Product Description
- Liquid Blueberry 1.6%
- blu® Liquid comes in a variety of flavours and nicotine strengths. For use with any blu® device.
- As smokers we're all individual. That's why we've developed our best range yet, to satisfy more smokers than ever before.
- Available in a variety of flavours
Information
Allergy Information
- Liquids are manufactured in a facility that may use equipment that is exposed to trace amounts of Tree Nuts and/or Peanuts, May contain traces of Nuts
Produce of
Liquid manufactured in US. Battery Manufactured in China
Preparation and Usage
- Squeeze the liquid into your blu® Clearomiser, and begin to use.
Warnings
- This product contains nicotine which is a highly addictive substance.
- Warning. Harmful if swallowed. Harmful in contact with skin. May cause long lasting harmful effects to aquatic life. Wash hands thoroughly after handling. Avoid release to the environment.
- IF SWALLOWED: Call a POISON CENTRE or doctor/physician if you feel unwell.
- IF ON SKIN: Wash with plenty of water.
- Keep out of reach of children. Dispose of contents/container to the local waste disposal company.
- This product contains 1.6% nicotine.
Recycling info
Bottle. Not Recyclable Box. Recyclable Leaflet. Recyclable
Name and address
- blu,
- Rhenus House,
- Courtauld Road,
- Basildon,
- SS13 1RW.
Return to
- blu,
- Rhenus House,
- Courtauld Road,
- Basildon,
- SS13 1RW.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
10ml
Safety information
This product contains nicotine which is a highly addictive substance. Warning. Harmful if swallowed. Harmful in contact with skin. May cause long lasting harmful effects to aquatic life. Wash hands thoroughly after handling. Avoid release to the environment. IF SWALLOWED: Call a POISON CENTRE or doctor/physician if you feel unwell. IF ON SKIN: Wash with plenty of water. Keep out of reach of children. Dispose of contents/container to the local waste disposal company. This product contains 1.6% nicotine.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020