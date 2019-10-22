By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Salted Caramel Ice Cream 3X90 Ml

Tesco Salted Caramel Ice Cream 3X90 Ml
£ 1.50
£0.56/100ml
One Lolly
  • Energy875kJ 209kcal
    10%
  • Fat11.6g
    17%
  • Saturates7.6g
    38%
  • Sugars22.7g
    25%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1257kJ / 301kcal

Product Description

  • Salted caramel flavoured dairy ice cream covered with salted caramel sauce, coated in milk chocolate with caramel crunch pieces.
  • With every bite the thick layer of real milk chocolate melts together with the sauce and luxury ice cream into the perfect combination. Mild salty caramel ice cream jam packed with sticky salted caramel sauce, enrobed in real milk chocolate and finished with crunchy salted caramel pieces.
  • Indulgent layers of rich sauce, chocolate and caramel pieces
  • Pack size: 270ml

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Partially Reconstituted Skimmed Milk Concentrate, Milk Chocolate (31%) (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Butter Oil (Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk, Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate)), Caramel Sauce (11%) (Water, Sugar, Skimmed Milk Concentrate, Glucose Syrup, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum), Salt, Flavouring, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids)), Double Cream (Milk), Sugar, Caramel Sugar Crunch (4%) (Sugar, Palm Oil, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Flavouring), Glucose Syrup, Whey Powder (Milk), Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Locust Bean Gum), Salt, Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

Number of uses

3 Servings

Recycling info

Wrap. Not Yet Recycled Carton. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

3 x 90ml e (270ml)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne Lolly (69g)
Energy1257kJ / 301kcal875kJ / 209kcal
Fat16.7g11.6g
Saturates10.9g7.6g
Carbohydrate34.1g23.8g
Sugars32.6g22.7g
Fibre0.6g0.4g
Protein3.2g2.2g
Salt0.3g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Fantastic & great price

5 stars

Absolutely gorgeous, we buy two boxes at a time and there’s only the two of us Wish they were more readily available though

TO DIE FOR

5 stars

These are the best thing I've ever had in my mouth. Please tell me they haven't been discontinued as I can't seem to find them in store or online!

Lovely but always unavailable

4 stars

These are lovely. Good value for money, very tasty and lovely thick chocolate, but never in stock, hence 1 star off.

When are you getting these in again, they are far

5 stars

When are you getting these in again, they are far superior to magnums & I am getting withdrawal symptoms lol. Take pity on me please.

Nice ice cream, caramel pieces too much

3 stars

The inside ice cream is very nice. I tried quite a few from various supermarkets and this was one of the best. I, however, find the caramel pieces in the chocolate coating way too hard and distracting which probably would stop me from buying it again.

Heaven on a stick

5 stars

Love these, the chocolate and the crunchy coating is delicious, better than the brand name ices

