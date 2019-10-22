Tesco Salted Caramel Ice Cream 3X90 Ml

Fantastic & great price
Absolutely gorgeous, we buy two boxes at a time and there’s only the two of us Wish they were more readily available though
TO DIE FOR
These are the best thing I've ever had in my mouth. Please tell me they haven't been discontinued as I can't seem to find them in store or online!
Lovely but always unavailable
These are lovely. Good value for money, very tasty and lovely thick chocolate, but never in stock, hence 1 star off.
When are you getting these in again, they are far superior to magnums & I am getting withdrawal symptoms lol. Take pity on me please.
Nice ice cream, caramel pieces too much
The inside ice cream is very nice. I tried quite a few from various supermarkets and this was one of the best. I, however, find the caramel pieces in the chocolate coating way too hard and distracting which probably would stop me from buying it again.
Heaven on a stick
Love these, the chocolate and the crunchy coating is delicious, better than the brand name ices