Tesco Mediterranean Chargrilled Vegetable 700G

£ 2.10
£3.00/kg
1/4 of a pack
  • Energy372kJ 89kcal
    4%
  • Fat2.3g
    3%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars8.7g
    10%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 369kJ / 88kcal

Product Description

  • Chargrilled courgettes, aubergines and red onions with peppers and cherry tomatoes coated in a basil oil.
  • Chargrilled courgettes, aubergines and red onions with peppers and cherry tomatoes coated in a basil oil. We work with our growers to select, pick and freeze our vegetables at their prime. Mixed vegetables individually frozen for small or large handfuls as required.
  • IN BASIL OIL Chargrilled courgette and aubergine, with peppers and cherry tomatoes
  • Pack size: 700g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Courgette, Red Pepper (19%), Yellow Pepper (15%), Cherry Tomato (13%), Aubergine, Red Onion, Sunflower Oil, Basil, Olive Oil, Salt, Garlic Powder, Black Pepper.

Storage

Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Stir half way through cooking.

Stir Fry
Instructions: Heat a little oil in a heavy based frying pan or wok. Add the required amount of vegetables and stir-fry over a medium heat for 8 -10 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Produce of

Produce of more than one country, Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Do not eat raw..

Recycling info

Film. Recycle with bags at larger stores

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

700g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a pack (101g**)
Energy369kJ / 88kcal372kJ / 89kcal
Fat2.3g2.3g
Saturates0.5g0.5g
Carbohydrate12.5g12.6g
Sugars8.6g8.7g
Fibre4.0g4.0g
Protein2.3g2.3g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When oven cooked according to instructions 700g packg typically weighs 406gg.--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

Caution: Do not eat raw..

5 Reviews

Average of 3.6 stars

Too spicy now, why mess with perfection?

3 stars

I'd love to give 5 stars, as I really adore this veg mix. Have been using it regularly for years. Problem I have is that lately the recipe has been changed and it suddenly contains a lot of pepper (I mean the spice, not the vegetable). Tried 2 different packs, but too spicy for me now. Anyone who likes pepper can add it, can't they? I can't remove it, if I don't! Why does everything have to be spicy these days? Sorry guys, but you have ruined this for me. Really upset!

Missing

5 stars

It is by far and away the best vegetable mixture sold by Tesco. I hope that it is only temporarily unavailable

a staple item

5 stars

Excellent for adding veg to pasta sauce. I find it quickest to cook on the hob: chuck into a non-stick pan without any extra oil. Add the pasta sauce once the cherry tomatoes and aubergine are soft. I'm pleased the packaging can be recycled (recycle with carrier bags at larger stores).

Good quality.

4 stars

Good quality.

The pieces of veg are so small you end up with Med

1 stars

The pieces of veg are so small you end up with Mediterranean mush once cooked.

