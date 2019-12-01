Tesco Mediterranean Chargrilled Vegetable 700G

Too spicy now, why mess with perfection?
I'd love to give 5 stars, as I really adore this veg mix. Have been using it regularly for years. Problem I have is that lately the recipe has been changed and it suddenly contains a lot of pepper (I mean the spice, not the vegetable). Tried 2 different packs, but too spicy for me now. Anyone who likes pepper can add it, can't they? I can't remove it, if I don't! Why does everything have to be spicy these days? Sorry guys, but you have ruined this for me. Really upset!
Missing
It is by far and away the best vegetable mixture sold by Tesco. I hope that it is only temporarily unavailable
a staple item
Excellent for adding veg to pasta sauce. I find it quickest to cook on the hob: chuck into a non-stick pan without any extra oil. Add the pasta sauce once the cherry tomatoes and aubergine are soft. I'm pleased the packaging can be recycled (recycle with carrier bags at larger stores).
Good quality.
The pieces of veg are so small you end up with Med
The pieces of veg are so small you end up with Mediterranean mush once cooked.