Maltesers Pavlova 300G

Nope
Maltesers are probably my favourite sweet ever, so thought this would be great.... I was very wrong. Ice cream is bland, meringue too sweet and jelly like, and when cutting the pavlova it all just falls apart. Do not recommend at all. Just grab a tub of ice cream and a bag of Maltesers
No maltesers just pavlova
NOT worth it there was barley any maltesers on the pavlova won't be buying it again
Very disappointing
We got this for my husband's birthday as he loves Maltesers and thought it would be a nice treat. When we open the box we were most disappointed. The pavlova inside was much smaller than the packaging which was very deceptive. It also only had a few Maltesers randomly plonked in the middle rather than filling the top like in the picture. When we served it, it got worse. There was hardly any mousse, and it consisted mostly of meringue and the thin chocolate layer. This meant the whole thing just collapsed as you tried to cut it up and looked a right mess. It was basically just a lot of sweet meringue with a bit of mousse and chocolate and a token gesture of Maltesers. Very sickly and the rest will go in the bin (once I've picked off the couple of Maltesers), very disappointing.
too sickly sweet
thought i would really enjoy it but just didnt