Maltesers Pavlova 300G

£ 3.00
£1.00/100g
1 x slice = 50g
  • Energy860kJ 205kcal
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1720kJ

Product Description

  • Meringue shell (43%) filled with malted cream mousse (33%), decorated with chocolate sauce (15%) and milk chocolate balls with a honeycombed centre (8%).
  • Light meringue filled with malted cream, topped with chocolate sauce and decorated with Maltesers®
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cream (from Milk), Egg White, Maltesers® Balls**, Palm Fat, Rapeseed Oil, Barley Malt Extract, Skimmed Milk Powder, Lactose (from Milk), Whole Milk Powder, Modified Starch, Wheat Starch, Invert Sugar Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Whey Powder (from Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Beef Gelatin, Thickeners (Konjac Gum, Xanthan Gum, Sodium Alginate, Calcium Alginate), Cocoa Mass, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Emulsifiers (Sunflower Lecithins, Soya Lecithin), Salt, Milk Protein, **Maltesers® Balls: Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Glucose Syrup, Barley Malt Extract, Cocoa Mass, Palm Fat, Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Wheat Flour, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, Sorbitan Tristearate), Palm Oil, Raising Agents (Calcium Phosphates, Potassium Carbonates, Sodium Carbonates), Salt, Glazing Agent (Pectin), Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Tree Nuts

Storage

*** Keep frozenFor best before, please see front of pack.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost instructions:
  • Remove Pavlova from all packaging and place onto a plate or serving tray.
  • Allow to defrost at room temperature for approximately 3 hours.
  • For best presentation: Cut the dessert into six portions, using a knife that has been warmed in hot water, 30 minutes after removing from the freezer. Then allow to defrost for a further 2 1/2 hours.
  • After defrosting, keep refrigerated and consume within 24 hours. Do not re-freeze once defrosted.

Number of uses

Portions per pack: 6, Portion size: 50g

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100g/ 50g/ (%*)
Energy 1720kJ860kJ(10%)
-410kcal205kcal(10%)
Fat 16.2g8.1g(12%)
of which saturates 8.5g4.3g(22%)
Carbohydrate 61.7g30.9g(12%)
of which sugars 51.3g25.7g(29%)
Protein 3.6g1.8g(4%)
Salt 0.16g0.08g(1%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

4 Reviews

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Nope

1 stars

Maltesers are probably my favourite sweet ever, so thought this would be great.... I was very wrong. Ice cream is bland, meringue too sweet and jelly like, and when cutting the pavlova it all just falls apart. Do not recommend at all. Just grab a tub of ice cream and a bag of Maltesers

No maltesers just pavlova

1 stars

NOT worth it there was barley any maltesers on the pavlova won't be buying it again

Very disappointing

1 stars

We got this for my husband's birthday as he loves Maltesers and thought it would be a nice treat. When we open the box we were most disappointed. The pavlova inside was much smaller than the packaging which was very deceptive. It also only had a few Maltesers randomly plonked in the middle rather than filling the top like in the picture. When we served it, it got worse. There was hardly any mousse, and it consisted mostly of meringue and the thin chocolate layer. This meant the whole thing just collapsed as you tried to cut it up and looked a right mess. It was basically just a lot of sweet meringue with a bit of mousse and chocolate and a token gesture of Maltesers. Very sickly and the rest will go in the bin (once I've picked off the couple of Maltesers), very disappointing.

too sickly sweet

1 stars

thought i would really enjoy it but just didnt

