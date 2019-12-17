By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Pitted Dark Sweet Cherries 480G

4(10)Write a review
£ 2.00
£4.17/kg

Offer

Per 80g
  • Energy223kJ 53kcal
    3%
  • Fat<0.5
    <1%
  • Sugars10.2g
    11%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 279kJ / 66kcal

Product Description

  • Pitted sweet cherries.
  • Pitted sweet cherries, simply frozen after being expertly prepared. Individually frozen for small or large handfuls as required.
  • Expertly pitted and frozen by our growers at the peak of freshness
  • Carefully hand picked
  • Expertly pitted and frozen by our growers at the peak of freshness
  • 1 of 5 a day = 80g serving
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 480g

Information

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 1 1/2 hours at room temperature or for 6 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted, keep refrigerated and use on the same day Do not refreeze.

Produce of

Produce of more than one country. Packed in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost Instructions
  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 1 1/2 hours at room temperature or for 6 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted, keep refrigerated and use on the same day. Do not refreeze.
  • Recipe Suggestions
  • Why not try?
  • Baking puff pastry squares then topping with whipped cream and your favourite frozen fruit.
  • Mixing with natural yogurt and granola for tasty breakfast.
  • Blending up a delicious smoothie.

Number of uses

This pack contains 6 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove cherry stones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Band. Plastic not currently recycled

10 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Lovely

4 stars

Lovely, big cherries. add a few dollops of plain yogurt to a generous portion of cherries and you have perfect pudding, light meal, .....

Very nice to add to porridge and cereals

4 stars

I’m not a fan of frozen fruit but i like these to use in muesli and porridge. Nice and sweet, and you get a lot for the price. Not as nice as fresh cherries but the price of those is insane. I’ve read some of the negative reviews and i’m surprised; i’ve bought these hundreds of times and have never had a problem.

Cherrylicious.

5 stars

We have these with plain Yoghurt and they are delicious. Never had a bad one yet. Would make a fab pie but hold a lot of juice so watch out for a soggy bottom.

Fantastic - if they are ripe(!)

3 stars

Like most natural products these can vary in taste. Sometimes however I think they harvest them before they are ripe and are consequently hard and not so sweet. when they get it right however they are fantastic!

Great value

5 stars

Sweet, tasty cherries. I like to stir them into my breakfast porridge - they cool the porridge and defrost at the same time.

Maggots...but not bad overall.

3 stars

These cherries are not bad tasting, just sub-standard. I found two maggots roaming inside two cherries, and that was after I started looking, god knows how many I've eaten. On the positive note that suggests they are not loaded with pesticides? Some cherries are also overripe/ spoiled and I had to spit them out. Not horrible for the price though.

Rotten cherries

1 stars

Terrible product. Half the cherries were rotten. You could taste it even in frozen state! Very disappointed chucked away most of the bag. Not like Tesco to stock such low quality frozen goods

Handy freezer staple

5 stars

I love these with plan yogurt.

Excellent

5 stars

I use them warmed up a little and then put on waffles, much better than jam.

Caution

3 stars

Frozen fruit is perfect however not all stones are removed during processing Not so good if you are making a smoothie. just be careful.

