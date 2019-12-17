Tesco Pitted Dark Sweet Cherries 480G

Lovely
Lovely, big cherries. add a few dollops of plain yogurt to a generous portion of cherries and you have perfect pudding, light meal, .....
Very nice to add to porridge and cereals
I’m not a fan of frozen fruit but i like these to use in muesli and porridge. Nice and sweet, and you get a lot for the price. Not as nice as fresh cherries but the price of those is insane. I’ve read some of the negative reviews and i’m surprised; i’ve bought these hundreds of times and have never had a problem.
Cherrylicious.
We have these with plain Yoghurt and they are delicious. Never had a bad one yet. Would make a fab pie but hold a lot of juice so watch out for a soggy bottom.
Fantastic - if they are ripe(!)
Like most natural products these can vary in taste. Sometimes however I think they harvest them before they are ripe and are consequently hard and not so sweet. when they get it right however they are fantastic!
Great value
Sweet, tasty cherries. I like to stir them into my breakfast porridge - they cool the porridge and defrost at the same time.
Maggots...but not bad overall.
These cherries are not bad tasting, just sub-standard. I found two maggots roaming inside two cherries, and that was after I started looking, god knows how many I've eaten. On the positive note that suggests they are not loaded with pesticides? Some cherries are also overripe/ spoiled and I had to spit them out. Not horrible for the price though.
Rotten cherries
Terrible product. Half the cherries were rotten. You could taste it even in frozen state! Very disappointed chucked away most of the bag. Not like Tesco to stock such low quality frozen goods
Handy freezer staple
I love these with plan yogurt.
Excellent
I use them warmed up a little and then put on waffles, much better than jam.
Caution
Frozen fruit is perfect however not all stones are removed during processing Not so good if you are making a smoothie. just be careful.