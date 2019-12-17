Tesco Frozen Blueberries 400G

DISAPPOINTED
horrible tasteless blueberries. i had them once and threw them away. i was really forward to lovely sweet fruit with yoghurt. they are just vile. l
Good deal.Use in health drink for bad Arthritis .
Good deal.Use in health drink for bad Arthritis .
I bought three packets of them, and they are just
I bought three packets of them, and they are just horrible. Tasteless and the skin is hard. I had to throw them all away. I usually have them in my porridge I even tried to put them in the smoothie, but they taste really horrible.
Have been buying these for years but the last 3 pa
Have been buying these for years but the last 3 packets are so woody and tasteless will nor be buying again.
Hit and miss. Sometimes they a sweet ripe and juic
Hit and miss. Sometimes they a sweet ripe and juicy and other times they seem unripe and dry. Will probably stop buying them.
Disgusting
Disgusting, like chewing old carpet. These should not be on sale.
Nothing like fresh blueberries
Just can't describe how much better the Waitrose ones are - the Tesco variety is half the size, almost no juice and with an unpleasant taste that's almost gritty. I opened a second bag to check if it was an isolated case but they were identical.
My smoothie must have!
I always buy these frozen blueberries for my morning smoothies. I mix them with other frozen fruit too. One pack would last approx 1.5 weeks. For a full glass of a smoothie. And they have an extremely long life too!
Essential product information.
I loved the product, but it seems that Tesco have stopped showing the calorie, sugar, fat, etc contents of their products, Why? This info is useful for people slimming, with diabeties, heart complaints etc. !
juicy!
Put em in greek yoghurt!! They're SO juicy when they defrost!! I prefer them in this state.