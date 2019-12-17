By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Frozen Blueberries 400G

3(14)Write a review
Tesco Frozen Blueberries 400G
£ 2.00
£5.00/kg

Offer

Per 80g
  • Energy152kJ 36kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.2g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars7.3g
    8%
  • Salt<0.01g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 189kJ / 45kcal

Product Description

  • Blueberries.
  • Whole blueberries, simply frozen within hours of picking.
  • Carefully hand picked. Frozen within hours to capture the peak of freshness
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Storage

Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 6 hours in the fridge. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Number of uses

approx. 5 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 80g
Energy189kJ / 45kcal152kJ / 36kcal
Fat0.2g0.2g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate9.1g7.3g
Sugars9.1g7.3g
Fibre1.5g1.2g
Protein0.9g0.7g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
As Sold.--

14 Reviews

Average of 3.1 stars

DISAPPOINTED

1 stars

horrible tasteless blueberries. i had them once and threw them away. i was really forward to lovely sweet fruit with yoghurt. they are just vile. l

Good deal.Use in health drink for bad Arthritis .

5 stars

Good deal.Use in health drink for bad Arthritis .

I bought three packets of them, and they are just

1 stars

I bought three packets of them, and they are just horrible. Tasteless and the skin is hard. I had to throw them all away. I usually have them in my porridge I even tried to put them in the smoothie, but they taste really horrible.

Have been buying these for years but the last 3 pa

1 stars

Have been buying these for years but the last 3 packets are so woody and tasteless will nor be buying again.

Hit and miss. Sometimes they a sweet ripe and juic

2 stars

Hit and miss. Sometimes they a sweet ripe and juicy and other times they seem unripe and dry. Will probably stop buying them.

Disgusting

1 stars

Disgusting, like chewing old carpet. These should not be on sale.

Nothing like fresh blueberries

1 stars

Just can't describe how much better the Waitrose ones are - the Tesco variety is half the size, almost no juice and with an unpleasant taste that's almost gritty. I opened a second bag to check if it was an isolated case but they were identical.

My smoothie must have!

5 stars

I always buy these frozen blueberries for my morning smoothies. I mix them with other frozen fruit too. One pack would last approx 1.5 weeks. For a full glass of a smoothie. And they have an extremely long life too!

Essential product information.

5 stars

I loved the product, but it seems that Tesco have stopped showing the calorie, sugar, fat, etc contents of their products, Why? This info is useful for people slimming, with diabeties, heart complaints etc. !

juicy!

5 stars

Put em in greek yoghurt!! They're SO juicy when they defrost!! I prefer them in this state.

1-10 of 14 reviews

